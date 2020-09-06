Beauregard Parish Fire District 4 offering carbon monoxide alarms

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish Fire District 4 has announced that fire departments in DeRidder and Merryville have carbon monoxide alarms available for installation in residents homes.
Beauregard officials say if you are operating a makeshift generator to provide power, then this program is for you.
The alarms were purchased and provided by the office of the Louisiana State Fire Marshall, Chief Butch Browning, and they will be provided and installed at no cost to residents, according to Beauregard officials.
If you have a generator that was not professionally installed by a licensed generator company, contact 337-463-3980 to be added to the installation list. Residents will need to provide their name, address, where the equipment will be installed and a working phone number.
