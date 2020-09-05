St. Bernard Gives Back and The Mitchell Robinson III Youth Foundation bring support to SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We continue to see an outpouring of support across Southwest Louisiana, and today, a pair of groups came all the way from Southeast Louisiana to help.
St. Bernard Parish knows a thing or two about how to bounce back from a Hurricane.
After seeing the devastation in Southwest Louisiana, they’re here to give back.
VP of St. Bernard Gives Back, Jeff Pohlmann speaks on his experience during hurricane recovery.
”We experienced this is in 2005, so we know what you guys are going through. All I can say is stay positive, because it gets bigger and better.”
Pohlmann says he knows how important a hot meal is during this time.
“We’re cooking hamburgers, we have chips, we have all kinds of giveaways for the kids.”
President of St. Bernard Gives Back, Donald Kattengell, says it’s important to remember the children in times like this.
“All kinds of toys, balls, sleeping bags and tents. We realized the kids need something too, because they’re displaced just like the adults.”
With his own youth foundation, former Chalmette standout and current New York Knick, Mitchell Robinson III, is lending a hand.
“People done lost a lot of things, so the least we can do is like come out and try to do as much as we can basically,” Calmette said. “So, we just came out to pass out some water, we got bleach and all kinds of stuff. Hopefully that’ll make the little things, make somebody’s day.”
Ryan Navarre says it’s important to be there for the community
“One thing we’ve got to focus on here is that if you were here from the beginning of the storm, until now, every day this town gets a little better, and that will continue to domino effect,” Navarre said. “We need to be here for one another and help each other out and get through all this.”
Although a hamburger or case of water may seem small, it’s outreach like this that’s making a difference.
Robinson says it’s important to help in times like these.
“Heartbreaking, you know what I mean. So any way that we can like, give back, and try to change anything, we all for it.”
The event was hosted at Billy Navarre Chevrolet, in Lake Charles.
