Sheriff Mancuso test positive for COVID-19

“Unfortunately, earlier this morning I tested positive for COVID-19,” Mancuso said. “Although I tested positive, I want the citizens of Calcasieu Parish to know I am dedicated to the recovery of our community. I will be continually working and quarantining in my office, away from everyone. Although I will not be able to attend any face-to-face meetings, my Chief Deputy, Stitch Guillory, will be representing CPSO in my absence, and I will still be available for interviews and meetings through video or phone conferencing.” Sheriff Mancuso continued, “I also want to take this time to remind our community that this virus is still affecting people, and we need to continue to take precautions to prevent COVID-19.”