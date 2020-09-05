FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms this afternoon, a hot a slightly drier Sunday ahead

Moving through the rest of this afternoon and into the evening we will be watching for the possibility of scattered storms to continue through sunset and even after we will have to watch for the potential of a couple of showers and storms to linger. Temperatures will slowly be falling as well and for those that have seen the rain are already back into the middle 80′s. As we move through the overnight we will continue to watch the temperatures fall into the upper 70′s as rain chances begin to dwindle by daybreak on Sunday. Lows will start off in the lower and middle 70′s, which is slightly cooler than the last couple of mornings. For Sunday afternoon we can expect temperatures to once again reach the lower 90′s, but we will also see slightly lower humidity values. Rain chances will be a little lower as well as we will see a few isolated storms possible, but they will be mainly along and south of the I-10 corridor according to the latest model runs. Make sure to keep plenty of water nearby to help stay hydrated as well as the rain gear just in case a shower or storm moves over your location.