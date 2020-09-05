FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms this afternoon, a hot a slightly drier Sunday ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We have been dealing with scattered thunderstorms so far this afternoon, which has put a slight delay on some of the clean up process, but the story still remains the heat for many. Highs have climbed into the lower 90′s once again and heat indices are back into the triple digits.
Moving through the rest of this afternoon and into the evening we will be watching for the possibility of scattered storms to continue through sunset and even after we will have to watch for the potential of a couple of showers and storms to linger. Temperatures will slowly be falling as well and for those that have seen the rain are already back into the middle 80′s. As we move through the overnight we will continue to watch the temperatures fall into the upper 70′s as rain chances begin to dwindle by daybreak on Sunday. Lows will start off in the lower and middle 70′s, which is slightly cooler than the last couple of mornings. For Sunday afternoon we can expect temperatures to once again reach the lower 90′s, but we will also see slightly lower humidity values. Rain chances will be a little lower as well as we will see a few isolated storms possible, but they will be mainly along and south of the I-10 corridor according to the latest model runs. Make sure to keep plenty of water nearby to help stay hydrated as well as the rain gear just in case a shower or storm moves over your location.
Into the start of next of next week Monday is looking to be dry with just a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Highs remain warm through Tuesday as we are in the upper 80′s and lower 90′s each afternoon. Then things get a little interesting as some models are suggesting we see a cold front swinging through the region. That is still to be seen as they are flip-flopping back and forth. For now we can expect a slight cool down with highs in the lower and middle 80′s for Wednesday and Thursday. Scattered showers and storms will be moving back into the picture as well.
If the front does end up coming through then we can expect cooler conditions into the weekend with highs in the lower 80′s. Overnight lows look to take a tumble as well as we could see lows in the middle 60′s. A lot can and will change with the system as it makes it’s way closer, but for now continue to stay hydrated stay safe!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
