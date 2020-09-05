CPPJ gives their latest updates at Saturday OHSEP briefing, Sept. 5

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury held an OHSEP briefing today, September 5, where they gave updates on Hurricane Laura recovery.
Here are the latest Calcasieu Parish updates from Saturday’s briefing on Hurricane Laura Recovery:
· Since Waste Management will not be running its regular route on Sunday, four temporary collection sites for household waste are available at the following locations:
- Old Cal-Cam Fairgrounds
- 920 Lewis St., Sulphur
- Ward 1 Yard, 461 Parish Road, Moss Bluff
- Ward 5 Yard, 129 3rd St., Starks
- Ward 2 Yard, 7085 LA 14 East, Hayes
· Collection times are 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. No solid waste, storm related debris, household appliances or construction debris will be accepted. Food waste must be double bagged and tied. For City of Lake Charles temporary collection sites for household food waste, visit www.cityoflakecharles.com.
· Waste Management has begun its regular routes. Make sure your can is visible at curbside but not in the roadway. Call 337—436-7229 with questions.
· Residents who are in need of transportation to evacuate can call 911. Transportation is available from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. A 24-hour-a-day comfort station has been established at the parish pick-up point, located at Chennault International Airport, 364 Mallard Cove St., Lake Charles. The comfort station will provide air conditioning, water and food for those individuals who arrive outside of transportation hours. For residents who need transportation to the comfort station, 911 will dispatch Parish Para-transit to pick them up.
· Calcasieu Parish Mosquito Control will be out spraying nightly using two planes and several trucks. In the meantime, they ask all residents to wear repellent outside at all times.
· Calcasieu Parish is still under a mandatory evacuation order. Some insurance companies are requiring policy holders to show them a copy to accept claims. To see the document, visit the news section at www.calcasieuparish.gov.
· The US Army Corps of Engineers is the resource for free tarps through Operation Blue Roof. Calcasieu residents are eligible. To apply, call 1-888-ROOF-BLU or visit: www.usace.army.mil/blueroof//.
· The National Guard will be distributing food, water, ice and tarps to residents from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. at the following locations:
- Vinton Elementary School
- Westwood Elementary School in Westlake
- Iowa Knights of Columbus Hall 503 US 90 in Iowa
- Holy Family School at 785 Sam Houston Jones Parkway in Moss Bluff
- DeQuincy Railroad Museum
- Lake Charles Civic Center
- Washington Marion High School in Lake Charles
- McMurry Park 300 Hazel St. in Sulphur
- Power Center 3009 Gerstner Lake Charles
· The Red Cross has disaster supply and food sites at the following locations:
- McMurry Park, 300 S Hazel St., Sulphur
- Power Centre, 3009 Gerstner Memorial Dr.
- Huber Park, 2401 Fourth Ave., Lake Charles (replaces the Civic Center)
- 2000 Moeling St., Lake Charles
- Market Basket on Third Avenue in Lake Charles
- Iowa KC Hall, 503 US-90, Iowa
- 900 Horridge St. in Vinton
They will provide items such as cots, mops, brooms, buckets, PPE, snacks and bottled water. Partnering with the Southern Baptists, Red Cross will also be providing two meals daily at these sites – at noon and 5 p.m. For a full list of feeding sites and for information on services, visit @ARCLouisiana on Twitter or at //Facebook.com/ARCLouisiana.
· There will be free COVID-19 testing, as well as Tetanus and Hepatitis-A shots at the Gulfway Shopping Center, 115 West McNeese St. COVID-19 testing will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tetanus and Hepatitis-A shots will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Another COVID-19 testing site is now open at All-Star Buick on Napoleon Street in Sulphur. Testing will be from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
· The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has issued a burn ban because of dangerous downed trees and limbs, dry weather conditions and damaged water systems. The ban prohibits all outdoor private burning of any kind but doesn’t include prescribed burns. To report violations, call 225-925-4297.
· The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Animal Services asks residents who have been separated from their pets due to Hurricane Laura to visit petharbor.com or call Animal Services at 337-853-9573. A temporary shelter is now open 1-3 p.m. at 550-A Swift Plant Road in Lake Charles by appointment only. The center is posting daily updates on its Facebook Page, “Calcasieu Parish ASA.”
· Water service has been restored for many residents in the parish. Immediately after the storm, 128,000 parish households were without water. Now many of those households have been restored or have limited water. The City of Lake Charles’ water service has been restored. Please contact your water system provider should you suspect a leak or other damage to your water system. Remember that all residents except Westlake customers are under a boil advisory until it is safe for those advisories to be lifted. Also, residents are being asked to conserve water while issues are being repaired.
· FEMA has opened a drive-thru document drop-off site for residents at 3310 Broad St. It will be open seven days a week, 7 a.m.- 7 p.m.
· To register for FEMA federal disaster assistance, call 1-800-621-3362 or register online at disasterassistance.gov. If you have insurance, contact your adjuster and begin the insurance process. If you are denied, a reason is provided. Continue contacting FEMA and your insurance provider. As of Sept. 4, a total of 68,000 parish residents registered now for FEMA.
· Road conditions are improving, but hazards are still present in many locations. Officials say the large amount of traffic on the roads is hampering recovery efforts.
· Traffic signals are being powered by generator at some major intersections, but many are still not working. When driving, treat every intersection as a four-way stop. Law enforcement say drivers are not paying attention to intersections and are driving too fast. Don’t drive if you don’t have to. If you do, use extreme caution.
· Public Works has started the process of reinstalling road signs. Signs have been replaced at all major intersections. If you see one missing, call 721-3700.
· Residents who remain in the parish must adhere to the 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew. Essential employees should have their work IDs with them at all times. Deputies are stopping people out after curfew.
· Residents who wish to return to Calcasieu Parish will not be stopped from doing so, with the understanding that services are limited. Residents wishing to return are strongly encouraged to secure their homes then return to evacuation. Residents who stay must be self-sufficient.
· Officials are urging residents to practice generator safety. The parish has now reported nine deaths due to carbon monoxide poisoning in the past week. Make sure generators are installed correctly and never operate them in enclosed spaces. When operating a generator, homeowners should not install generators directly into the home’s electrical panel. Back feeding electrical power from a generator into powerlines can be deadly to linemen and others working to restore power while working on downed electrical lines.
· A “Keep Calm Line” has been established to connect residents to resources when dealing with their stress and mental health: 1-866-310-7977.
· The parish has begun picking up debris. A total of 100 trucks were out today. Make sure to sort your debris when putting it curbside – separate piles into household, construction, vegetation and white good/electronics. Trucks will be doing multiple passes over the next several weeks. Visit the Hurricane Laura Emergency Information Page at calcasieuparish.gov for a graphic and video explaining the separation process.
· Officials with Entergy and Beauregard Electric say damage is extensive and widespread and that residents should expect to be out of electricity for several weeks. Workers from 30 states are helping Entergy and more than 1,100 in 12 states are helping BECi with recovery. Entergy said if all goes well, they hope to get power to about 2,000 customers in the Toomey area Friday night. Still, there are 100,000 households without power in Calcasieu and Cameron parishes.
· Call United Way’s 211 to connect with resources for help, including places to donate items, a list of open pharmacies, Urgent Care facilities and more.
· All Calcasieu Parish Police Jury offices will be closed until further notice.
The next parish briefing will be at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7.
