CPPJ gives their latest updates at Saturday OHSEP briefing, Sept. 5

· Water service has been restored for many residents in the parish. Immediately after the storm, 128,000 parish households were without water. Now many of those households have been restored or have limited water. The City of Lake Charles’ water service has been restored. Please contact your water system provider should you suspect a leak or other damage to your water system. Remember that all residents except Westlake customers are under a boil advisory until it is safe for those advisories to be lifted. Also, residents are being asked to conserve water while issues are being repaired.