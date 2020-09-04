Watch for the signs of heat exhaustion while cleaning up debris from Laura

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Hurricane Laura ripped through the Southwest Louisiana, leaving many residents to pick up the pieces.
But working outside in the middle of summertime in Louisiana comes with its own challenges.
With temperatures in the 90s and heat index above 100 degrees, working outside can be dangerous and even life-threatening.
There have already been at least four heat-related deaths in Southwest Louisiana attributed to Laura.
One Lake Charles family spoke to KPLC about a close call with the heat.
Bethany Bryant found her dad, Eric Trahan passed out in their front yard from heat exhaustion.
“I just started screaming, ‘Dad! Dad!’ " Bethany said. “And nothing was happening,”
“I literally thought he was dead.”
Eric recalls the moment things went black.
“I started getting dizzy and weak and I told my neighbor, ’Man, I think I need to sit down, I might pass out,” Eric said. “Next thing I knew I heard people saying, ‘Hey, sir. You ok?’ "
Medics arrived on scene moments later to care for Eric.
Southwest Louisiana is still under a heat advisory, so it’s important to note the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Much of Southwest Louisiana is still without electricity and the heat advisory is expected to stay in effect until at least next week.
