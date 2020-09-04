Updates for Lake Charles, Sept. 4

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles has provided numerous updates for Friday, September 4, 2020.
Water and Wastewater Service: Water pressure continues to be restored throughout Lake Charles, but citizens are asked to conserve water and use it only to complete essential tasks.
A boil water advisory remains in place until further notice.
City Wastewater Plants are currently operational, and generator power is being used to bring 140 lift stations back online citywide. Additionally, more than 50 pump trucks are assisting with these efforts throughout the City.
If you see a water leak, broken line or sewage issue, call 491-1442, and report it between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The call center is operational seven days a week.
Trash/Garbage: Citizens can drop off spoiled goods and household waste at the following locations between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
· Grace & Medora Park: 2720 Medora Street
· Henry Heights Recreation Center: 801 East School Street
· Weaver Park Ballfields: 4436 Weaver Road
The city anticipates resuming its normal collection routes on Monday, September 7, however, due to debris piles and low limbs, trucks may not be able to access every street.
If you are able to, place your trash receptacle as close to the street as possible, away from debris piles and power lines.
Residents whose trash receptacle was lost or damaged during the storm can request a replacement by calling 491-1442 to be placed on a replacement request list.
Storm debris contractors are currently collecting roadside debris. Residents should place debris as close to the roadside as possible without placing it in the roadway or ditches. Contractors cannot go onto private property to collect debris.
Vegetative debris, such as tree limbs, should be separated from other construction and demolition debris.
White goods, such as refrigerators and freezers, should also be emptied out, secured shut and placed roadside, separated from other debris.
Debris removal contractors will not collect bagged household garbage. These items should be placed in a residential garbage can and placed roadside on your normal collection day beginning Monday, September 7.
Debris removal contractors will make multiple passes throughout the city in the coming weeks.
Curfew: A parish-wide dusk til dawn curfew remains in effect (7 p.m. until 6 a.m.).
Evacuation: A parish-wide mandatory evacuation also remains in effect at this time.
Traffic Safety: All intersections should be treated as 4-way stops. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution when traveling through the city and to proceed with reduced speeds as there are still downed power lines, as well as a number of crews in the roadways working on recovery efforts.
Burn Ban: The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal has a parish-wide burn-ban in effect as of 8 a.m. Monday, August 31. It will remain in effect until further notice.
Price Gouging: Once a state of emergency is declared, a ban on price-gouging takes effect.
If you suspect gouging, contact the Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Consumer Protection Section by calling 800-351-4889. Be sure to include the name and address of the merchant, as well as the price and receipt of the item or service.
Hiring a Contractor: Residents are urged to use caution when hiring contractor for services. Before securing services, be sure to check the businesses profile at www.BBB.org.
Ask for references and ask for multiple quotes. Request proof of licensure and liability insurance, and never pay in full up front.
Get all quotes in writing and stagger your payments so your final payment is not due until the work is complete.
If you suspect fraudulent activity on the part of a contractor or other vendor, contact the Better Business Bureau of Southwest Louisiana at 337-478-6253 or call the National Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721.
Connect: The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has launched “Connect,” a way for families to locate loved ones who evacuated from Hurricane Laura to state-provided hotel rooms.
The number to call is 225-342-2727 or families can fill out a form online by visiting http://www.dcfs.louisiana.gov/form/dcfs-connect.
Contacting the City of Lake Charles: For urgent needs such as reporting water leaks, broken lines, sewage issues, debris in the roadway, etc., residents are asked to call 491-1442.
This call center is manned seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Residents who are able to do so should stay tuned to www.cityoflakecharles.com and www.facebook.com/LakeCharlesCityHall for important updates as they become available.
