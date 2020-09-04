Retired Maj. Gen. Glenn H. Curtis to oversee response efforts for upcoming elections

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana Secretary of State, Kyle Ardoin, has announced that Retired Maj. Gen. Glenn H. Curtis will be overseeing response efforts of Hurricane Laura’s impact on the Nov. 3, and Dec. 5, elections.
Gen. Curtis will report to the Secretary of State with a plan of action to move forward with the Presidential Election.
Gen. Curtis will instruct the Clerks of Court, the Registrars of Voters and their employees. They will be instructed on how to adapt to new conditions, how to implement early voting and how to handle election day voting under disaster circumstances.
Since the beginning of the summer, Gen. Curtis has served the Secretary of State’s Office in an advisory role on cybersecurity issues.
The shift in focus will draw on the General’s disaster recovery experience, and his lengthy relationship with GOHSEP and CISA.
Gen. Curtis will be critical in securing state aid, federal aid and assisting displaced voters in exercising their right to vote.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.