Pets’ trauma from Hurricane Laura

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Everyone has been impacted by Hurricane Laura in some way, shape, or form.
Animals are also impacted by storms like these.
Dr. Krystal Kroes of Gill Bright Animal Hospital says Hurricane Laura likely took a toll on many pets, especially the ones left behind when their owners evacuated.
“There is an increased amount of strays running around just because they’re disoriented and they might not know where their home is…everything is different.”
Dr. Kroes says the current conditions can be dangerous for stranded dogs, which could lead to heat exhaustion, anxiety, vomiting, among other things.
Kate Ayo rescued a stray dog, she says it’s important for us to look out for animals because they can’t always fend for themselves.
“They need to be hydrated, they need to be out of this heat. This pavement is ten times hotter on their feet than it is on ours, we have shoes I mean they’re bare. It’s important to keep your dogs inside and cool if possible with plenty of water.”
If you happen to come across a stray or lost dog, Dr. Kroes says it’s very important to look out for certain body language before approaching it.
“If you see that their eyes never leave you and they’re crouched down with their ears back that’s probably a sign that you should not approach that dog because they might bite you, even though you know they might not be like that normally…right now they’re in a stressful situation.”
Gill Bright Animal Hospital also reminds owners to microchip their pets.
