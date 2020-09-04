New Orleans-based Guard battalion helping storm-ravaged residents in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Dozens of Louisiana National Guard troops, who may be deployed overseas soon, are on the ground in Lake Charles this week, working to help storm-ravaged residents recover from Hurricane Laura.
The Louisiana National Guard 141st Field Artillery Battalion, based in New Orleans, is supplying hundreds of storm victims in their road to recovery. It is a fighting unit based in Louisiana that’s been around for more than 180 years.
“I think the unit being from New Orleans and going through Katrina, we understand what it means to support the people who were out here,” said Capt. Kevin Casey.
The soldiers have been working all week long in stifling heat, distributing tens of thousands of pounds of supplies to hundreds in need.
These soldiers from New Orleans say they will remain in Lake Charles for as long as they are needed.
“We are an amazing state,” said Maj. Mark Castillon. “This is something that we’ve grown accustomed to. It will come back greater than we did before.”
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.