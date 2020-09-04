LDEQ deploys mobile air monitoring labs in Calcasieu

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality announced that they have deployed two mobile air monitoring labs and staff in Calcasieu Parish.
The stationary monitoring systems remained intact through Hurricane Laura, however, only one of LDEQ’s sites sustained minor damage. Once power is restored, the five stationary sites will be operational.
Until power is restored, the MAMLs will allow the LDEQ to sample and analyze air quality data, on-site and in real-time.
The monitoring data from the MAMLs are available on the LDEQ’s website.
