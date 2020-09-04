LAURA RECOVERY: What you need to know - Saturday, Sept. 5

Mandatory evacuation is still in place for Calcasieu and Cameron Parishes.
PLEASE PRACTICE GENERATOR SAFETY. Of the 22 deaths from Hurricane Laura, nine have been from carbon monoxide. Make sure generators are hooked up correctly and never operate them in enclosed spaces. Click HERE for more on generator safety. Six have died from heat-related illnesses.
· To register for FEMA federal disaster assistance, call 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585. The FEMA disaster code is 4559. Register online at disasterassistance.gov. If you have insurance, contact your adjuster and begin the insurance process. FEMA has opened a drive-thru document drop-off site for residents at 3310 Broad St. It will be open seven days a week, 7 a.m.- 7 p.m.
Cameron Parish will have a FEMA Mobile Registration Intake Center at the Ag Extension Center 10098 Gulf Highway Lake Charles, LA 70607 Date and Times: Saturday Sept 5 from 12pm - 5pm Sunday Sept 6 from 8am - 5pm Monday Sept 7 8am - 5pm
· Residents in Calcasieu Parish experiencing water outages are urged to turn off their water at the roadside water valves if they are able to safely do so.
· Most of SWLA remains under a boil advisory.
· All of SWLA is under a burn ban.
· Drive slowly and carefully. Road conditions are dangerous. Power lines are dangling; most traffic lights are on the ground.
· Law enforcement insists that residents abide by dusk to dawn curfews. Without street lights, the streets are dangerous to travel at night and officials are trying to curb looting.
· Operation Blue Roof - Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jeff Davis & Vernon eligible for #OperationBlueroof: Operation Blue Roof is a free service by USACE for FEMA. To apply, call 1-888-ROOF-BLU or visit: www.usace.army.mil/blueroof/
· Price Gouging: Once a state of emergency is declared, a ban on price-gouging takes effect. If you suspect price gouging, to Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Consumer Protection Section by calling 800-351-4889. When calling, be sure to include the name and address of the merchant as well as the price and receipt of the item or service.
· First Pentecostal Church 320 Bunker Rd in Lake Charles will be serving a hot meal Saturday Sept 5 starting at noon.
· Castaways in Big Lake will be serving free meals Saturday Sept 5 from 11:30am-3pm
· Hot meals every day at noon with the Carey Baptist Disaster Association at Trinity Baptist Church 1800 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles
· Fishes and Loaves hot meal, cold drink, basic needs supplies Saturday Sept 5 11am - 3pm Greater St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church 1801 2nd Ave. Lake Charles
· Mercy Chefs, a Virginia-based disaster relief and humanitarian aid organization, serving lunch daily from 11 – 1 and dinner from 4 – 6 at Life United Church, 1800 East College St.
· Meals being given out at Walmart on Hwy. 14 in Lake Charles.
· The MLK Center on 2009 N Simmons St. in Lake Charles will have free groceries and free hot meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
· Trinity Baptist Church on 800 Country Club Rd. in Lake Charles will have hot meals at noon.
· The Salvation Army is feeding lunch from 11am-1pm and dinner from 4pm-6pm. They also have some cleaning kits available. Salvation Army feeding truck canteen locations:
Hwy 14 in front of old Goodwill
Popeyes on North Holly Street
Peggy’s Superette
Chevron - 6867 Lake St.
3825 Common St.
1180 US 90, Sulphur
2424 Frage St.
Jason’s Deli on Ryan St.
Enterprise and Broad st.
4060 Ryan St.
2002 N. Ryan St.
1200 N. Martin Luther King
N. Railroad and Church (roaming neighborhood)
Civic Center
Lake St and Common St.
Iowa Middle School
Joshua at Thompson in Iowa
· Denny’s at 635 W. Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles will be serving free hot meals from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
· Red Cross feeding and supply sites. Lunch at noon and dinner at 5:30pm
206 E Main St Elizabeth
115 N 10th Street Oakdale
215 W 5th Ave Oberlin
313 Ford Street , Reeves
808 2nd Ave., Kinder
362 Raymond Church Hwy., Elton
7061 LA-110, Merryville
5364 LA-113, Deridder
9080 Hwy 27, Singer
12380 Hwy 171, Longville
1011 N Pine Street, Deridder
2000 Moeling, Lake Charles
300 Hazel, Sulphur
2401 4th Ave., Lake Charles
935 3rd Ave., Lake Charles
900 Horridge Street, Vinton
409 Algonia Ave., Lacassine
112 S. Adams Street, Welsh
· Cooking Cajun Army at Vinton High School 1603 Penny Dr. Lunch at 1pm and dinner at 5pm until Wednesday Sept. 9.
· Hot meal and entertainment from Valerie Paige 102 South Railroad Ave Welsh Sunday Sept 6 11am-1pm
· Saturday, Sept 5, 1pm until - Pork and sausage jambalaya, white beans, roll, dessert and bottles of water at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Middle School Circle Drive, 607 W. Claude St. Lake Charles
· Sunday, Sept 6, 12:00 pm until - Pork and sausage jambalaya, white beans, roll, dessert and bottles of water at Hackberry Community Center, 989 Main St., Hackberry
· Operation BBQ Relief www.obr.org is providing hot BBQ meals to organizations, churches, and groups. All meals orders need to be in increments of 50 and must be placed by 5 p.m. the previous day. Call 386-222-2756.
· Grilled hamburgers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Vineyard. Cleaning supplies, non-perishable food, hygiene items, diapers and wipes, clothing, paper products.
· Meals from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5 at the Hackberry Community Center, 986 Main Street.
· Greater Freeman Church Of God in Christ has set a distribution center at 2627 Hodges St. Lake Charles. Free water, cleaning Supplies, bleach, batteries, Coke’s, dog and cat food and many other items. Hours of operation are Saturday Sept 5 from 9am - 12pm. Will reopen Monday Sept 7 and stay open the rest of the week.
· Prien Lake Charles Self Storage 3608 Heard Road, Lake Charles, Saturday Sept 5 start at noon. Over 18,000 pounds of food will be distributed to those in need. Fruit, vegetables, milk, and canned goods.
· Red Cross supply sites. Meals available at lunch time and 5 p.m. Supplies available from noon to 3 p.m.: clean-up kits, tarps, flashlights, gloves, masks, shovels, rakes, hand sanitizer and trash bags.
· First Pentecostal Church 320 Bunker Rd in Lake Charles will be giving away food, water and supplies Saturday Sept 5 starting at noon.
· Brookshire Brother’s team will be serving lunch to those affected by Hurricane Laura and first responders Saturday , September 5th , starting at 12:00pm at their DeQuincy location, at 300 W 4th St.
· Boy Scouts of America’s troop 41, 49 and 438 will be serving over 1,000 hot meals to first responders and lineman at the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, September 5.
· Faith Bible Church, located at 6737 Corbina Rd., Lake Charles, will be providing dry food and water on Saturday, September 5, from 9 a.m. until supplies run out.
· On Saturday, Sept. 5, St. Mary’s Church of God in Christ, located at 506 East First St., in DeRidder, will be giving out commodities, home goods, sanitizers, personal hygiene items, water, some produce, and ice. Must bring a cooler for ice, and volunteers can show up between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.
· Hancock Whitney distributing hot meals daily (including Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Friday, Sept 11 at the Ryan Street Financial Center, 3401 Ryan St.
· Family Place Church in Reeves serving meals and acting as supply distribution center.
· The Lemoine Company and Lemoine Disaster Recovery is providing meals:
Saturday, Sept. 5 - Ham or Turkey & cheese wraps w/ fruit, cookies, chips at Stine in Sulphur
Sunday, Sept. 6 - BBQ Burger with chips at CHRISTUS St Patrick on Michael Debakey Dr.
Monday, Sept. 7 - Spaghetti and Meatballs, parmesan, parsley, garlic bread (Location TBA)
Tuesday, Sept. 8 - Buffalo Chicken wraps, w/ fruit, cookies, chips (Location TBA)
Wednesday, Sept. 9 - Smoked/grilled Chicken leg quarters, potato salad, baked beans, sweet roll (Location TBA)
Walk-Ons Relief Kitchen
Tuesday, Sept. 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
· Porche office parking lot at South Lake Crossing (old Skate City Property) will have food served each day through Tuesday, Sept. 8, by the Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
· Hot meal from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily Soul Soup, 801 East First Street, in DeRidder.
· Community Coffee is serving up free coffee Sept. 4 – Sept. 11 beginning at 6 a.m. daily at these locations
Lake Charles
-9/4 – 9/5: Walmart at 2011 Ryan Street
-9/6 – 9/7: Albertsons at 2750 Country Club Road
-9/8 – 9/9: Sam’s Club at 2025 Sam’s Way Drive
-9/10 – 9/11: Kroger at 2010 Country Club Road and Market Basket-Westlake at 1153 Sampson Street
Sulphur
-9/4 – 9/5: Rouses Market at 800 Carlyss Drive
-9/6 – 9/7: Kroger at 1421 S. : Parkway
-9/8 – 9/9: Walmart at 525 N. Cities Service Highway
· East Ridge Baptist Church, 5400 Highway 397, has a limited supply of food, cleaning supplies, hygiene, and children’s small toys and school supplies. Saturday Sept 5 10:30am while supplies last.
· Saturday September 5, The United Cajun Navy will be at Lake City Baptist Church 3940 Holly Hill Road with food and supplies at 1:30 pm to anyone who needs them.
· United Way Warehouse at 202 North Ryan Street is distributing non-perishable food items, tarps, cleaning supplies, bottled water, sports drinks, some chainsaws and generators until gone 9am-5pm daily. Warehouse is located at 202 North Ryan Street:
· Christian Baptist Church will distribute relief supplies Tuesday September 8th starting at 9am until everything is gone. 202 North Franklin Street Lake Charles.
· Cameron Parish Points of Distribution:
- 986 Main Street, Hackberry, 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Hackett’s Corner, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- St. Mary of the Lake Church
- Canik’s Grocery, 4459 W. Creole Hwy., 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.
· Ice will be available at Evans High School beginning at 10 a.m Friday. Citizens will drive through the circular drive in front of the school for pickup
· The National Guard will be distributing food, water, ice (if available; supply is limited) and tarps to residents from 8 am- 6 pm at the following locations:
- Lake Charles Civic Center
- McMurry Park
- Vinton Elementary School
- Iowa Middle School
- Walmart Neighborhood Market in Moss Bluff
- DeQuincy Railroad Museum
- Westwood Elementary School in Westlake
- Washington-Marion High School in Lake Charles
· National Guard distributing MREs, bottled water, and tarps (and ice when available) in Jeff Davis at:
- Welsh High School (8 a.m. until 4 p.m. or until supplies exhausted). Please enter from Joseph Street and turn down Greyhound lane.
- Multipurpose building in Jennings (9 a.m.until 4 p.m. or until supplies exhausted)
- Topsy VFW (6 a.m. - 6 p.m.)
- FD1 Roanoke
- FD2 Hathaway
- FD6 Elton
- FD7 Topsy
- Fenton Community Center
- Lake Arthur PD
· National Guard distributing tarps only at:
- Jennings Police Department
- FD3
- FD5
· The Warehouse at 202 North Ryan Street in Lake Charles will has non-perishable food items, tarps, cleaning supplies, bottled water, sports drinks, some chainsaws and generators.
· The Grand Lake Firemen’s Center and Hackberry Community Center have MREs, bottled water, and ice available.
· In Beauregard, food, water, and tarps to be distributed at the following locations:
- City of DeRidder fire training site, corner of Planer Mill Road/Bilbo Street
- Merryville High School, 7061 La. 110, Merryville
- East Beauregard High School, 5364 La. 113, DeRidder
- South Beauregard High School,151 Longville Church Road, Longville
- Singer High School, 153 La. 110, Singer
· Water, cleaning supplies and other items at the Johnson Bayou fire station from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
· Eastwood Pentecostal Church on Opelousas Street operating as a food and water distribution site.
· Distributing water, ice, and MREs at the Evans Fire Department.
· Tide has set up a station to help wash clothes for free at the Nelson Rd. Walmart in Lake Charles from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
· Kroger providing laundry facilities to customers and shower facilities for first responders on Country Club and in Sulphur.
· United Way warehouse at 202 N. Ryan Street has bottled water, cleaning supplies and nonperishable food.
FedEx Office 2916 Ryan Street is providing – free of charge – limited access to its in-store computer rental stations for those needing online connectivity following the impact of Hurricane Laura. Residents will also be able to charge their phones.
· A “Keep Calm Line” has been established to connect residents to resources when dealing with their stress and mental health: 1-866-310-7977.
· Free crisis counseling https://unitedwayswla.org/crisischat 1800-TXT-TEEN
· SWLA Center for Health Services on 2000 Opelousas Street has porta-potties, medical trailers, and showers coming in. Medical trailers have already arrived.
· Lake Charles Memorial Hospital Emergency Department is continuing to treat patients. However, services are limited at this time with only essential personnel on-site.
· West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital in Sulphur is open
· CHRISTUS Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital open and treating patients.
· 100 Percent Chiropractic open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Fridays.
· CHRISTUS Ochsner Lake Area Hospital Reopening Labor-and-Delivery, NICU Services at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4.
· Gill Bright Animal Hospital on 406 W McNeese St, in Lake Charles, is handing out free pet food.
· The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Animal Services and Adoption Center asks residents to contact them at 337-853-9573 if they see an animal in distress. The center will be able to resume normal operations soon but, in the meantime, it is posting daily updates on its Facebook Page, “Calcasieu Parish ASA.”
· Waste Management residential collection service resumes in all of SWLA except Cameron Parish with regularly scheduled routes. Collection is limited to cart content only. Residents who lost trash containers in the storm may call Waste Management to get a replacement at 337-436-7229.
· The parish has drop-off sites for spoiled goods from refrigerators and freezers. Saturday and Sunday Sept 5 & 6 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Food waste must be double-bagged and tied.
Old Cal-Cam Fairgrounds, 920 Lewis St., Sulphur
Ward 1 Yard, 461 Parish Road, Moss Bluff
Ward 8 Yard, 129 3rd St., Starks
Ward 2 Yard, 7085 LA 14 East, Hayes
· Lake Charles residents will be able to drop off spoiled goods from their refrigerators and freezers as well as normal household trash at the following locations between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
- Grace & Medora Park, 2720 Medora Street
- Henry Heights Recreation Center: 801 East School Street
- Weaver Park Ballfields: 4436 Weaver Road
· Lake Charles anticipates resuming its normal collection routes on Monday, September 7.
· Lake Arthur trash can pickup will resumes Monday on its regular schedule.
· DeRidder residents may drop off Vegetational debris at their debris site on Fisher Road, next to Beauregard Cemetery, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Only debris from City of DeRidder residents will be accepted. Only vegetational debris - no household garbage.
· Garbage routes will start up again in the City of DeRidder on Monday, starting with workers’ regular routes in Green Acres, and they will go down all the city streets that they can.
Due to the lack of water pressure in many areas, a burn ban is in place. Here is a suggestion from FEMA on how to sort your debris for pickup.
· Neighborhood Walmart on Ryan Street
· 7080 Gulf Hwy. Sunday 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Monday - Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. (cash only)
· 1901 Sam Houston Jones Pkwy. Sunday 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Monday - Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. (cash only)
· 2401 Westwood Sunday 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Monday - Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. (cash only)
· 108 - Exxon and Chevron near Lowe’s (all grades not available)
· EZ Mart, corner of Hwy. 90 and 108 (all grades not available)
· Walmart Neighborhood Market in Moss Bluff open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
· Free testing at Gulfway Shopping Center at 115 W. McNeese Street from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tetanus and Hepatitis-A shots will begin Wednesday, Sept. 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. COVID-19 testing is also available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at All-Star Buick on Napoleon Street in Sulphur.
· JD Bank will have Saturday banking available on Sept. 5, 9am-noon: Jennings - 507 N. Main St., Moss Bluff - 120 Sam Houston Jones Pkwy., Sulphur - 2905 Maplewood Dr.
Our customer service center will be available by calling 800-789-5159 on Saturday, Sept. 5, 9am-4pm, and Sunday, Sept. 6, 9am-2pm.
ATMs and Online Banking are available 24-hours for your convenience.
· Jeff Davis Bank- drive thru available from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. Monday through Friday on Kirby St., Big Lake Rd., and Morganfield, and in Moss Bluff, Westlake, Sulphur, Iowa, Lake Arthur, and Kinder. 24-Hour ATM service is available at Big Lake Rd., Hwy 14, Morganfield, Carlyss, Iowa, Moss Bluff, Sulphur, Welsh, and Westlake.
· First Federal Bank Main Office is open 9 am to 3 pm & ATM available at Main Office (1135 Lakeshore Drive).
· Chase reopened its locations at Northside Lake Charles and the Beglis branch in Sulphur.
· Lakeside Bank drive-thrus are open at the Lake Charles Nelson branch and Sulphur branch, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
· First National Bank of DeRidder has two drive-thrus open from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. ATMs operational 24/7.
- 1003 N Pine Street, DeRidder
- 5245 Nelson Road, Lake Charles
· Hancock Whitney Bank has the following locations open from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. with ATMs available:
- Ryan Street Financial Center – 3401 Ryan Street, Lake Charles (Drive thru closed)
- Country Club Financial Center – 1901 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles
- Oak Park Financial Center – 2828 Hwy 14, Lake Charles (Mobile Bank onsite)
- Sulphur Financial Center – 1805 S. Ruth St., Sulphur
· Red River Bank 4112 Lake Street, Lake Charles-2 mobile ATMs, 1500 Beglis Pkwy, Sulphur-branch open M-F 9-3
· Hobgood Pharmacy in Lake Charles is open.
· Walgreens on Ryan Street, on Country Club and in Moss Bluff are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, Moss Bluff’s pharmacy opens at noon.
· Pettit’s Pharmacy in Moss Bluff is open.
· Boudreaux’s New Drug Store is open.
· Iowa Pharmacy is open 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday- Friday and 8 a.m. - noon on Saturday.
· Walmart pharmacies on Nelson Road, on Gerstner Memorial, and in Sulphur open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m..
· CVS pharmacies
- Ryan Street
- Prien Lake Road
- Nelson Road
- Sam Houston Jones Parkway
- Beglis Parkway
· Caraway’s on McKinley Street in Westlake is open.
· Kroger on Country Club is open.
· Slagle Mall in Vernon opening at 5 a.m. with a hot meal.
· Stine open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Lake Charles and Sulphur.
· Lowe’s in Sulphur is open.
· Family Tire Care in Lake Charles has reopened.
· Misse’s Grocery is open in Sulphur from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
· Rouses Markets in Sulphur & Moss Bluff are open daily 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
· Walmart Neighborhood Markets in Lake Charles and Moss Bluff are open.
· Doug Ashy Building Materials 1910 E McNeese St, Lake Charles
Dial 211 if you are in need of food, water, shelter or personal assistance.
Dial: 211 or Text: 898-211
Click here to find the latest highway conditions and closures >> https://www.511la.org/#:Alerts
CPSO - Click here for a list of impassable roadways
Parishes impacted by Hurricane Laura can now register for FEMA aid >> click here to read the full story
Federal FEMA assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans for uninsured property loss and other programs to help people and businesses recover from Hurricane Laura.
Residents who sustained losses in Hurricane Laura in the six designated parishes can begin applying for assistance by registering online here or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired.
DSNAP provides eligible low- to moderate-income households - who do not normally receive SNAP benefits - with help buying groceries due to lost income or damages following a disaster.
Current SNAP Recipients Do Not Need to Register for DSNAP
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has opened their 24/7 call center for non-emergency hurricane issues.
Call (337) 431-8068 or (337) 491-3685.
For emergencies, residents should call 911.
The Cameron Parish Police Jury has set up a call-in number for those who wish to volunteer their time, share equipment, or make donations. Volunteers can call 720-212-1038.
United Way of Southwest Louisiana is receiving donations from all over the country every day, and the Cajun Navy is looking for more volunteers to help receive and stock as well as get people what they need when they drive up. The warehouse is open Monday to Saturday 9 am – 5 pm 202 North Ryan Street, Lake Charles.
Utility companies are preparing for widespread outages. You can track them here:
Click here for the latest on Entergy’s restoration plan
Jeff Davis Electric Coop launches power assessment - click here for more info
Sulphur - Mail can be picked up at the Sulphur Post Office at 800 S. Post Oak Rd.
Westlake - Westlake residents can pick up their mail at the Sulphur Post Office on 800 S. Post Oak Rd.
Calcasieu Parish residents are asked to assist workers by turning off their water.
Louisiana Department of Health is monitoring water systems affected by Hurricane Laura. We will be posting any inoperable water systems due to the storm here: https://ldh.la.gov/index.cfm/page/963. Please check back periodically for future updates.
Lake Charles Water Division is under a systemwide precautionary boil water advisory.
City officials say the advisory is being issued as a precaution and will continue until further notice. The City of Lake Charles will notify the public once the boil advisory has been rescinded.
It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it, including making ice, brushing teeth, using it for food preparation or rinsing foods by boiling the water for one full minute in a clean container. The recommended one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The advisory does not affect showering or bathing.
Carlyss says its plant in waterworks district 9 is up and running.
It asks any residents that might have leaks in their homes to turn off their water so the plant can build up pressure.
They ask anyone with a damaged home to turn off their meter and remind everyone that the town is still under a boil advisory until further notice.
Anyone in Carlyss that does not have water is asked to call 337-583-2777 to report it.
Calcasieu Parish: 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.
Beauregard Parish: Dusk till dawn curfew in effect
Jeff Davis Parish: Beginning 10 p.m. to sunrise.
Merryville: 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Vernon Parish: From 10 p.m.
Calcasieu, Allen, and Cameron Parish schools are closed until further notice.
