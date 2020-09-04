Iowa family stays positive amid the wreckage of their home

IOWA, La. (KPLC) - With each passing day, more community members begin tackling the damage and debris that currently litters Southwest Louisiana.
Another hard hit area was Iowa.
Clean up efforts are underway at the Yarbro home and somethings are already getting back to normal. Yet, others may never be the same.
“When we pulled up the roof was pretty much off, it was down to the plywood. I kinda pulled up and was like ’oh ok, some exterior damage, this ain’t too bad we will get through it’ and then as you start to walk around it gets worse and worse,” said David Yarbo, an Iowa resident.
The Yarbros’ roof was ripped apart and most rooms in the home taking on water, but the family isn’t allowing the devastation to get them down.
“We’re taking it pretty well. It can all be replaced you know. Just the sentimental stuff we were lucky. We didn’t lose anything sentimental. So, that’s really been the blessing in this whole thing.”
Yarbro stressing the importance of staying positive as he attempts to tackle the cleanup efforts one step at a time
“If you’re negative what you’re just going to sit there and sulk? This won’t get rebuilt. The positive of this is that I might end up with a nicer house than I had in the beginning.”
While they are clearing out the house right now, they are already looking forward to seeing the community come back to life.
“I would say pretty much every time you come back better and stronger than ever. It builds character in a human being and in a person as to what you can endure when you always know, look how bad I had it back then and how far I’ve come.”
