Harris County Sheriff’s Office donates 18-wheelers full of supplies to SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Help from neighboring communities continue to pour into Southwest Louisiana and some of that help is coming from law enforcement agencies.
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is going back and forth between Houston and Louisiana to bring supplies to law enforcement and first responders.
They pulled up one by one, horns beeping and lights flashing.
“Because Houston is a large city, we have a lot of cities on the outskirts. Whenever this was brought to life, I suggested that we go to the smaller cities,” said Deputy Kasey Lewis with HCSO.
Lewis along with others from HCSO visited Westlake, DeQuincy, and DeRidder.
“I’ve come to Louisiana every day since the hurricane except for three days.”
Hurricane Laura impacted the lives of thousands including the very people who are helping their towns rebuild.
“One of the hardest challenges through this is watching our law enforcement officers, our city staff, our firefighters working around the clock to make sure that our city is taken care of, but many of them have lost their homes.
DeRidder Mayor Misty Clanton says times are hard, but the help is encouraging.
“For a moment it is very inspiring that people are reaching out to make sure that they are taken care of.”
The same people reading out recognize the devastation a hurricane can cause; just three years ago, Houston was hit by Hurricane Harvey.
“That is the reason I started going over here the day after the hurricane hit just because we did a lot of rescue missions in Harvey.... to see the devastation there knowing that it wasn’t flooding here but that it would be wind, people’s roofs would be gone and their houses would be destroyed people.... so it was important for me to come over.”
An effort not only important to the deputies, but also to Pastor Irvin Clark. A survivor of Hurricane Harvey himself, he knows firsthand how critical these donations will be to law enforcement and their families.
“Water and supplies are vital until you guys get electricity back on. So, we just want to do our simple part which is to just bring care and love to our community.”
Care and love that serves as a reminder during the most difficult of times.
“We’re reminded that as Southwest Louisiana, this is what we do best. We face every challenge, we rise to every occasion and we will fight.”
The deputies brought along two 18-wheelers filled with food, water, building supplies, and other relief items.
They also say they plan to keep coming back as more help is needed.
