Gill Bright Animal Hospital on keeping pets safe during Hurricane Laura aftermath

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We have to take care of our four-legged friends amid the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
Dr. Krystal Kroes, from Gill Bright Animal Hospital, gives us tips for taking care of them during this time.
A major concern at the moment is heat related illnesses, not only for humans but for our pets as well.
Dr. Kroes says it is extremely important to watch for the signs of heatstroke or heat exhaustion, “some signs of this would be extremely high body temperature, bright red, tacky gums, thick saliva, vomiting, and even, potentially, diarrhea. Sometimes they will become extremely lethargic.”
To prevent these heat illnesses, Dr. Kroes advises keeping fresh water available for them. Most of Calcasieu Parish is under a boil advisory, so, make sure you’re using either boiled then cooled water or bottle water for your pets.
An ice lick (put a big bowl of water in the freezer and once frozen, lay it out for them) is also advised, though, the doctor says be careful with ice cubes as they can sometimes crack your pet’s teeth.
If they are getting overheated, she says to take a towel or a wash cloth and soak it in cool water, but not ice cold water.
Not only is the heat a danger, but the debris. Dr. Kroes adds insight on this as well.
“Another thing to watch out for would be all the debris and glass laying around...be careful where they’re walking and running and playing. You know, their paw pads can be cut really easily, so that would be another thing you need to watch out for right now.”
Gill Bright Animal Hospital also wants to make sure in this time of need, that you can still feed your furry friend.
“We are actually partnering up with Hill’s Science Diet and this Saturday, tomorrow, we will be handing out free food from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Gill Bright parking lot. It’s going to be like a drive-thru service. There will be 90 bags of dog food and 70 bags of that Hill’s Science Diet cat food.”
Not only are they taking care of your animal, but you as well. Dr. Kroes says donations from Florida came in that include paper goods, cleaning supplies, and other household necessities, as well as water.
Again, the free pet food for cats and dogs will be handed out at the hospital from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept 5. They are located at 406 West McNeese Street in Lake Charles.
