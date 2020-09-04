FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A hot weekend ahead, with scattered storms for our Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We have seen yet another hot afternoon as we continue to clean up across Southwest Louisiana as we have a heat advisory out until 6 p.m. this evening. Highs have reached the lower 90′s once again, but we are continuing to see heat indices into the triple digits.
So far this afternoon showers and storms have been held in check and the bigger story has been the heat. We do stand the chance of picking up some showers and storms through this evening and into the early portions of the overnight. The good news is that it will help to keep temperatures a little lower if we see this rain, but it will remain a warm and muggy evening. Temperatures fall back through the lower and middle 80′s for our evening, and much like the last couple of mornings we can expect to start out in the middle and upper 70′s. For our Saturday another afternoon with highs in the lower 90′s can be expected and really the same can be said as we head into Sunday afternoon. The one difference between Saturday and Sunday is the rain chances as we stand a better chance of seeing scattered showers and storms for our Saturday afternoon. For those cleaning up keep the rain gear handy both afternoons, but also make sure to stay hydrated as it will be warm and muggy and heat exhaustion will be a big concern.
Moving into Sunday a little drier weather looks to return as we are in between systems, so any cleaning up that needs to be done will be just fine to do so. Monday for our Labor day is looking nice as well, minus the heat and humidity that will be sticking around. Highs will continue to remain in the lower 90′s through Tuesday, but then we are watching for a slight change in the weather pattern. Lows each morning will continue to be in the middle 70′s through Wednesday.
An increase is moisture as well as shower and storm chances will be moving in as we head into Tuesday and lasting through Thursday as we are watching for the possibility of a cold front into late next week. Scattered storm chances will be sticking around for us for Wednesday and Thursday and we may even see a drop in temperatures next week. Still time to iron those details out, but for now make sure to stay hydrated this weekend as well as keep the rain gear handy. Have a great and safe weekend!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.