FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A hot weekend ahead, with scattered storms for our Saturday

So far this afternoon showers and storms have been held in check and the bigger story has been the heat. We do stand the chance of picking up some showers and storms through this evening and into the early portions of the overnight. The good news is that it will help to keep temperatures a little lower if we see this rain, but it will remain a warm and muggy evening. Temperatures fall back through the lower and middle 80′s for our evening, and much like the last couple of mornings we can expect to start out in the middle and upper 70′s. For our Saturday another afternoon with highs in the lower 90′s can be expected and really the same can be said as we head into Sunday afternoon. The one difference between Saturday and Sunday is the rain chances as we stand a better chance of seeing scattered showers and storms for our Saturday afternoon. For those cleaning up keep the rain gear handy both afternoons, but also make sure to stay hydrated as it will be warm and muggy and heat exhaustion will be a big concern.