Extension granted for Calcasieu sales tax filings in wake of Hurricane Laura

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Taxpayers required to file local sales and use tax and occupancy tax returns for Calcasieu Parish are being granted extensions for August 2020 returns, due to Hurricane Laura.
The due date for qualifying returns and payments will be Oct. 20
This is an automatic extension and no extension request is necessary. Taxpayers and/or preparers who utilize electronic filing for local returns, may still do so at this time.
Questions may be directed to salestax@cpsb.org.
