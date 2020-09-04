The Alexander Art Studio’s response to Hurricane Laura

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For many, the destruction left behind from Hurricane Laura is a lot to bear, and for one woman, she doesn’t even know where to begin the cleanup process of her art studio.
The Alexander Art Studio has been a staple and main attraction in the downtown Lake Charles Area for nearly 10 years.
In just a few hours, Hurricane Laura managed to tear a lifetimes worth of work into pieces.
Owner, Candice Alexander explains what it’s like.
“It’s a part of my soul that is gone. You can replace a roof but you can’t replace time.”
Twenty years worth of art, and a manifested dream to own her own studio. It’s what led to Candice Alexander’s title as Southwest Louisiana’s best artist.
”I have been building this place up for 9 years, the community has helped me be here. The tree of life is a landmark in our town, for everybody to see,” Alexander said. “To see that it is now gone, overnight and in a few hours, gone, I can’t process that.”
It’s been 1 week since Laura wreaked havoc in the Lake Area, and each day brings forth new discovery.
Pieces of her art still nowhere to be found.
”Everything looks like this on the back. Some are molding, a lot of them are here but-.”
She says it’s like a feeling of abandonment not only for her art but for the community.
”There’s people trying to brand off of this. You know, just setting up branding stuff. I have a rake, I have a shovel.”
As she copes with the idea that she may never return to her studio, help starts to pour in.
One woman explains why she enjoys Alexander’s so much.
”I’ve been a customer for quite a while, and anytime I have out of town friends that come in, this is where I bring them. I hope she comes back.“
Another woman explains the pain that Hurricane Laura has brought to the Lake Area.
”It just hurts to see somebody whose been building this, and in just a couple hours, it’s gone.”
It’s working hands that helps ease some of the burden, even if just for a day.
”It just breaks my heart. I see all the good that’s being done, people pulling together.”
Right now, for Alexander, finding a sense of hope and space is still a hard pill to swallow.
“If I do [stay], I’m not going to feel safe. I’m going to feel traumatized, waiting for it to happen again. I’m positive that there’s a light but right now, I don’t see it.”
Candice Alexander recently started packing up her studio in trailers, and she is currently looking at leasing space in Lafayette.
