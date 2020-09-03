Temporary Library Cards Issued for Hurricane Evacuees

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lafayette Public Library is issuing temporary library cards to Louisiana residents from Jefferson Davis Parish, Calcasieu Parish, and Cameron Parish who have been displaced by Hurricane Laura and who are temporarily living in Lafayette Parish.
Cards will be distributed at all nine Lafayette Public Library locations. The temporary library card will provide all the same benefits of a regular library card including the ability to check out materials and book study rooms, as well as offering access to WiFi, computers, printers, fax machines, and more.
For more information about how to obtain a temporary library card, visit any of the nine Lafayette Public Library locations in person or call (337) 261-5787.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.