A Sulphur woman is taking debris cleanup into her own hands

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As the cleanup from Hurricane Laura continues, one woman in Sulphur is picking up her power tools and jumping right into the wreckage.
Gripping the handles of a chainsaw for the first time, Laura Roberts is putting on gloves and getting to work.
“I am the type of individual that enjoys heels and air conditioning. So it’s been a very interesting experience,” Roberts said. “I have trees down. I have things I need to get repaired. It’s sometimes very overwhelming just piecing it all together.”
The devastation can be a lot to handle, but Laura is choosing to cut through the wreckage with humor.
“My shed has a more open concept feel. It’s all about bringing the natural woods in.”
While Laura finds a reason to laugh, she also understands the severity of the situation.
“But in all seriousness, I found out that my insurance, you know as many people will, won’t cover debris. So it was important for me to be like, okay, I’ll take care of it myself. So not only have I taken care of mine, but I also am starting with my neighbors as well.”
Slowing trimming trees, limb by limb.
“I think the biggest this is, you either can sit there and cry about it or you can just take one day at a time.”
