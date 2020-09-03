LDH offering no-cost vaccinations to Lake Area

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health has announced they will be providing no-cost vaccinations to the Lake Area from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4.
The LDH will be administering the vaccines at 113 W. McNeese St., the intersection of West McNeese Street and University Drive. The LDH asks that residents bring identification.
The following vaccinations will be provided:
· Tetanus (Tdap): It is important to be vaccinated for tetanus if you have not been vaccinated during the past 10 years.
· Hepatitis A: Louisiana is currently experiencing an ongoing outbreak of Hepatitis A. This vaccine is recommended for those at high risk and anyone interested in reducing their risk of infection from Hepatitis A.
· Hepatitis B: Hepatitis B vaccine is recommended for anyone who performs direct patient care, routinely comes into contact with blood or other bodily fluids or is interested in reducing their risk of infection.
For more information, visit www.ldh.la.gov.
