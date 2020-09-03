LAURA RECOVERY: What you need to know - Sept. 3

PLEASE PRACTICE GENERATOR SAFETY. Of the 15 deaths from Hurricane Laura, eight have been from carbon monoxide. Make sure generators are hooked up correctly and never operate them in enclosed spaces. Click HERE for more on generator safety.
Send updates to news@kplctv.com.
· To register for FEMA federal disaster assistance, call 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585. The FEMA disaster code is 4559. Register online at disasterassistance.gov. If you have insurance, contact your adjuster and begin the insurance process.
· Residents in Calcasieu Parish experiencing water outages are urged to turn off their water at the roadside water valves if they are able to safely do so.
· Most of SWLA remains under a boil advisory.
· All of SWLA is under a burn ban.
· Drive slowly and carefully. Road conditions are dangerous. Power lines are dangling; most traffic lights are on the ground.
· Law enforcement insists that residents abide by dusk to dawn curfews. Without street lights, the streets are dangerous to travel at night and officials are trying to curb looting.
· Operation Blue Roof - Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jeff Davis & Vernon eligible for #OperationBlueroof: Operation Blue Roof is a free service by USACE for FEMA. To apply, call 1-888-ROOF-BLU or visit: www.usace.army.mil/blueroof/
· Calcasieu residents in need of transportation to evacuate may call 911. Transportation is available from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. only.
· Mercy Chefs, a Virginia-based disaster relief and humanitarian aid organization, serving lunch daily from 11 – 1 and dinner from 4 – 6 at Life United Church, 1800 East College St.
· Meals being given out at Walmart on Hwy. 14 in Lake Charles.
· The Salvation Army is feeding lunch from 11am-1pm and dinner from 4pm-6pm. They also have some cleaning kits available.
· Feeding truck canteen locations:
- Legion and 14th
- Moeling and Simmons
- Common St
- Lake St.
- Hazel in Sulphur
- 18th Creole
- Civic Center
- W. Gauthier
- West Sallier and 12th St.
- DeQuincy￼
- North Railroad Ave
- Martin Luther King Jr. Center
- Jason’s Deli parking lot on Ryan Street
· Denny’s at 635 W. Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles will be serving free hot meals from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
· Red Cross operating feeding and supply sites. Meals available at lunch time and 6 p.m. Supplies available from noon to 3 p.m.: clean-up kits, tarps, flashlights, gloves, masks, shovels, rakes, hand sanitizer and trash bags.
- Huber Park
- McMurry Park
- Park Terrace Shopping Center in DeRidder
- South Beauregard Elementary
- Allen August Multipurpose Center and Annex (starting Monday)
- Market Basket on Third Avenue in Lake Charles
- Market Basket at 900 Horridge St. in Vinton
· Operation BBQ Relief www.obr.org is providing hot BBQ meals to organizations, churches, and groups. All meals orders need to be in increments of 50 and must be placed by 5 p.m. the previous day. Call 386-222-2756.
· At the Stage parking lot in Vernon Parish, Papa John’s will be giving away free pizza from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
· Hancock Whitney distributing hot meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Friday, Sept 4 at the Ryan Street Financial Center, 3401 Ryan St..
· The Lemoine Company and Lemoine Disaster Recovery is providing seven days of meals:
- Thursday, Sept. 3 - Red Beans and rice (Stine in Sulphur)
- Friday, Sept. 4 - Salmon Burgers with slaw and aioli w/ chips (Location TBA)
- Saturday, Sept. 5 - Ham or Turkey & cheese wraps w/ fruit, cookies, chips (Location TBA)
- Sunday, Sept. 6 - BBQ Burger with chips (Location TBA)
- Monday, Sept. 7 - Spaghetti and Meatballs, parmesan, parsley, garlic bread (Location TBA)
- Tuesday, Sept. 8 - Buffalo Chicken wraps, w/ fruit, cookies, chips (Location TBA)
- Wednesday, Sept. 9 - Smoked/grilled Chicken leg quarters, potato salad, baked beans, sweet roll (Location TBA)
· Walk-Ons Relief Kitchen
- Friday, Sept. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Tuesday, Sept. 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Thursday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
· Porche office parking lot at South Lake Crossing (old Skate City Property) will have food served each day, Thursday, Sept. 4 through Tuesday, Sept. 8, by the Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
FOOD AND OTHER SUPPLIES
· The National Guard will be distributing food, water, ice (if available; supply is limited) and tarps to residents from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. at the following locations:
- Lake Charles Civic Center
- McMurry Park
- Vinton Elementary School
- Iowa Outlet Mall
- Walmart Neighborhood Market in Moss Bluff
- DeQuincy Railroad Museum
- Westwood Elementary School in Westlake
- Washington-Marion High School in Lake Charles
· National Guard distributing MREs, bottled water, and tarps (and ice when available) in Jeff Davis at:
- Welsh High School (8 a.m. until 4 p.m. or until supplies exhausted). Please enter from Joseph Street and turn down Greyhound lane.
- Multipurpose building in Jennings (9 a.m.until 4 p.m. or until supplies exhausted)
- Topsy VFW (4 a.m. - 10 p.m.)
- FD1 Roanoke
- FD2 Hathaway
- FD6 Elton
- FD7 Topsy
- Fenton Community Center
- Lake Arthur PD
· National Guard distributing tarps only at:
· Jennings Police Department
- FD3
- FD5
· The Grand Lake Firemen’s Center and Hackberry Community Center have MREs, bottled water, and ice available.
· In Beauregard, food, water, and tarps to be distributed at the following locations:
- City of DeRidder fire training site, corner of Planer Mill Road/Bilbo Street
- Merryville High School, 7061 La. 110, Merryville
- East Beauregard High School, 5364 La. 113, DeRidder
- South Beauregard High School,151 Longville Church Road, Longville
- Singer High School, 153 La. 110, Singer
· Water, cleaning supplies and other items (which were donated) at the Johnson Bayou fire station from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
· Open Door Baptist on 2154 Hwy 171 in DeRidder will be handing out supplies Monday through Thursday from noon to 3 p.m. They will have pet food, toiletries, non-perishable food, water, tarps, and female products.
· Eastwood Pentecostal Church on Opelousas Street operating as a food and water distribution site.
· Distributing water, ice, and MREs at the Evans Fire Department.
· Tide has set up a station to help wash clothes for free at the Nelson Rd. Walmart in Lake Charles from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
· Kroger providing laundry facilities to customers and shower facilities for first responders on Country Club and in Sulphur.
· Cotton Foundation, in partnership with Cotton Global Disaster Services will be distributing diapers and wipes on Thursday, September 3, 10:00-Noon at St John Bosco Catholic Church in Westlake. Goal to provide a week’s worth of diapers and wipes to 500 families.
· SWLA Center for Health Services on 2000 Opelousas Street has porta-potties, medical trailers, and showers coming in. Medical trailers have already arrived.
· Lake Charles Memorial Hospital Emergency Department is continuing to treat patients. However, services are limited at this time with only essential personnel on-site.
· CHRISTUS Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital open and treating patients.
· 100 Percent Chiropractic open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Fridays.
· Waste Management residential collection service resumes in Sulphur, Westlake, Vinton, Moss Bluff, Iowa, Dequincy and unincorporated Calcasieu Parish resumes Thursday with regularly scheduled routes. Collection is limited to cart content only. Residents who lost trash containers in the storm may call Waste Management to get a replacement at 337-436-7229.
· The parish has two dropoff sites for spoiled goods from refrigerators and freezers.
- Ward 1 Yard, 461 Parish Road, Moss Bluff
- Ward 2 Yard, 7085 Highway 14 East in Hayes.
· Lake Charles residents will be able to drop off spoiled goods from their refrigerators and freezers at the following locations between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
- Grace & Medora Park, 2720 Medora Street
- Henry Heights Recreation Center: 801 East School Street
- Weaver Park Ballfields: 4436 Weaver Road
· Lake Charles anticipates resuming its normal collection routes on Monday, September 7.
· Lake Arthur trash can pickup will resumes Monday on its regular schedule.
· Garbage routes will start up again in the City of DeRidder on Monday, starting with workers’ regular routes in Green Acres, and they will go down all the city streets that they can.
Due to the lack of water pressure in many areas, a burn ban is in place. Here is a suggestion from FEMA on how to sort your debris for pickup.
· Neighborhood Walmart on Ryan Street
· 7080 Gulf Hwy. Sunday 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Monday - Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. (cash only)
· 1901 Sam Houston Jones Pkwy. Sunday 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Monday - Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. (cash only)
· 2401 Westwood Sunday 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Monday - Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. (cash only)
· 108 - Exxon and Chevron near Lowe’s (all grades not available)
· EZ Mart, corner of Hwy. 90 and 108 (all grades not available)
· Walmart Neighborhood Market in Moss Bluff open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
· Free testing at Gulfway Shopping Center at 115 W. McNeese Street from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tetanus and Hepatitis-A shots will begin Wednesday, Sept. 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. COVID-19 testing is also available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at All-Star Buick on Napoleon Street in Sulphur.
· Jeff Davis Bank- drive thru available from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. Monday through Friday on Kirby St., Big Lake Rd., and Morganfield, and in Moss Bluff, Welsh and Kinder. 24-Hour ATM service is available at Big Lake Rd., Hwy 14, Morganfield, Carlyss, Iowa, Moss Bluff, Sulphur, Welsh, and Westlake.
· First Federal Bank Main Office is open 9 am to 3 pm & ATM available at Main Office (1135 Lakeshore Drive).
· Chase reopened its locations at Northside Lake Charles and the Beglis branch in Sulphur.
· Lakeside Bank drive-thrus are open at the Lake Charles Nelson branch and Sulphur branch, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
· First National Bank of DeRidder has two drive-thrus open from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. ATMs operational 24/7.
- 1003 N Pine Street, DeRidder
- 5245 Nelson Road, Lake Charles
· Hobgood Pharmacy in Lake Charles is open.
· Walgreens on Ryan Street, on Country Club and in Moss Bluff are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, Moss Bluff’s pharmacy opens at noon.
· Pettit’s Pharmacy in Moss Bluff is open.
· Boudreaux’s New Drug Store is open.
· Iowa Pharmacy is open 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday- Friday and 8 a.m. - noon on Saturday.
· Walmart pharmacies on Nelson Road, on Gerstner Memorial, and in Sulphur open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m..
· CVS pharmacies
- Ryan Street
- Prien Lake Road
- Nelson Road
- Sam Houston Jones Parkway
- Beglis Parkway
· Caraway’s on McKinley Street in Westlake is open.
· Kroger on Country Club is open.
· Slagle Mall in Vernon opening at 5 a.m. with a hot meal.
· Stine open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Lake Charles and Sulphur.
· Lowe’s in Sulphur is open.
· Family Tire Care in Lake Charles has reopened.
· Misse’s Grocery is open in Sulphur from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
· Rouses Markets in Sulphur & Moss Bluff are open daily 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
· Walmart Neighborhood Markets in Lake Charles and Moss Bluff are open.
This will be updated daily with today’s free food locations, water, ice, supplies, etc. Click here.
Dial 211 if you are in need of food, water, shelter or personal assistance.
Click here to find the latest highway conditions and closures >> https://www.511la.org/#:Alerts
CPSO - Click here for a list of impassable roadways
Parishes impacted by Hurricane Laura can now register for FEMA aid >> click here to read the full story
Federal FEMA assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans for uninsured property loss and other programs to help people and businesses recover from Hurricane Laura.
Residents who sustained losses in Hurricane Laura in the six designated parishes can begin applying for assistance by registering online here or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired.
DSNAP provides eligible low- to moderate-income households - who do not normally receive SNAP benefits - with help buying groceries due to lost income or damages following a disaster.
Current SNAP Recipients Do Not Need to Register for DSNAP
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has opened their 24/7 call center for non-emergency hurricane issues.
Call (337) 431-8068 or (337) 491-3685.
For emergencies, residents should call 911.
The Cameron Parish Police Jury has set up a call-in number for those who wish to volunteer their time, share equipment, or make donations.
Volunteers can call 720-212-1038.
Utility companies are preparing for widespread outages. You can track them here:
Click here for the latest on Entergy’s restoration plan
Jeff Davis Electric Coop launches power assessment - click here for more info
Sulphur - Mail can be picked up at the Sulphur Post Office at 800 S. Post Oak Rd.
Westlake - Westlake residents can pick up their mail at the Sulphur Post Office on 800 S. Post Oak Rd.
Calcasieu Parish residents are asked to assist workers by turning off their water.
Louisiana Department of Health is monitoring water systems affected by Hurricane Laura. We will be posting any inoperable water systems due to the storm here: https://ldh.la.gov/index.cfm/page/963. Please check back periodically for future updates.
Lake Charles Water Division is under a systemwide precautionary boil water advisory.
City officials say the advisory is being issued as a precaution and will continue until further notice. The City of Lake Charles will notify the public once the boil advisory has been rescinded.
It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it, including making ice, brushing teeth, using it for food preparation or rinsing foods by boiling the water for one full minute in a clean container. The recommended one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The advisory does not affect showering or bathing.
Carlyss says its plant in waterworks district 9 is up and running.
It asks any residents that might have leaks in their homes to turn off their water so the plant can build up pressure.
They ask anyone with a damaged home to turn off their meter and remind everyone that the town is still under a boil advisory until further notice.
Anyone in Carlyss that does not have water is asked to call 337-583-2777 to report it.
Calcasieu Parish: Beginning Wednesday, 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.
Beauregard Parish: Dusk till dawn curfew in effect
Jeff Davis Parish: Beginning Thursday, Sunset to sunrise.
Merryville: Beginning Wednesday, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Vernon Parish: All of Vernon Parish from 10 p.m. until the Chief and Sheriff advise it is safe to travel.
Due to the lack of water pressure in many areas, a burn ban is in place. Here is a suggestion from FEMA on how to sort your debris for pickup.
Calcasieu, Allen, and Cameron Parish schools are closed until further notice.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.