Hurricane Laura’s impact on the USS ORLECK and the next step

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Hurricane Laura caused damage across SWLA and Southeast Texas, and the USS ORLECK was no exception.
Executive Director of the USS ORLECK Naval Museum, Ron Williams, says they have started taking care of notifications and insurance claims on the ship.
“Fortunately, ORLECK emerged from the storm upright and with no visible list, but a bit battered.”
Williams says the storm had its way with the ORLECK and many other vessels in the Calcasieu River.
“During the height of the storm ORLECK broke from her mooring as did most of the other vessels on our part of the Calcasieu River. They were all at the mercy of the powerful winds, back and forth,” Williams said. “When the storm ended many of the vessels were in a group near the saltwater barrier about a mile forward of our bow (where we were originally moored).”
Williams says plans are already in place to repair the ORLECK.
“ORLECK is now tied up at our neighbor upriver, and we are working with our insurance carrier to move to another location where we can access her for further inspection and evaluation.”
Williams ask that you remember he and his crew in these tough times.
Donations to keep the ORLECK a Naval Museum Ship can be sent HERE.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.