Gov. Edwards speaking at 10:30 a.m. Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to hold a press conference Thursday morning.
The briefing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. You can watch live on WAFB or in the 9News app.
Following the briefing, Gov. Edwards will travel to Vernon Parish to survey the damage left by Hurricane Laura.
On Wednesday, Edwards said there was a “long road ahead” for the state to completely recover from the storm. When asked about a timeline for when Cameron and Calcasieu parishes, areas that have the most extensive damage, would be habitable again, Edwards said it was impossible to give an accurate answer.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.