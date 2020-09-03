FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More sunshine and heat today; a couple of spotty storms Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Morning temperatures finally out of the 80s overnight as today is the first morning since Laura’s landfall with lows out of the 80s. No heat advisory in effect today, but the heat will again be intense as temperatures warm into the lower 90s with feels like temperatures around 105 this afternoon. Rain chances look to stay on the low side for another day, but today could be the last of our driest days as a few spotty afternoon storms return by Friday.
The focus for the increased rain chances into the first half of the weekend is a very weak front that will stall near the coastline. Saturday brings a higher rain chance than Friday, while Sunday’s rain chances look to be a little lower if the front manages to move south of the coast before stalling. The most we get from this front is a slight break in humidity but nothing too significant on the comfort scale. Lows at night in the 70s with highs in the 90s this afternoon.
All eyes are on the continued possibility of heat relief by late next week as a more significant front will move through likely by next Wednesday or Thursday. Timing issues look to be the biggest hurdle with this front. Unfortunately, there is some disagreement in computers regarding this front, but the arrival late next week is still likely to eventually bring a noticeable drop in humidity levels and slightly cooler nighttime lows by Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.