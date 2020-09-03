FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More sunshine and heat today; a couple of spotty storms Friday

The focus for the increased rain chances into the first half of the weekend is a very weak front that will stall near the coastline. Saturday brings a higher rain chance than Friday, while Sunday’s rain chances look to be a little lower if the front manages to move south of the coast before stalling. The most we get from this front is a slight break in humidity but nothing too significant on the comfort scale. Lows at night in the 70s with highs in the 90s this afternoon.