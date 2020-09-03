FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another hot afternoon with a few storms, storms stick around for Friday and Saturday

The rest of this evening we will continue to track the possibility of more storms developing, but they will be more isolated in nature. Temperatures will slowly fall into the middle 80′s through the evening before eventually falling back into the upper 70′s for our Friday morning. As for our Friday we will be watching for scattered storms to develop once again, so if you will be cleaning up outdoors make sure to bring the rain gear with you to help stay dry. Highs will be back into the lower 90′s with heat indices feeling like the triple digits at some points during the day. It’s also very important to remember to stay hydrated as you work outdoors in the heat to prevent heat exhaustion as well as the threat of heat stroke.