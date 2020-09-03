FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another hot afternoon with a few storms, storms stick around for Friday and Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s been another warm and muggy afternoon across Southwest Louisiana, but the difference has been that scattered storms have returned. Not every area has picked up the showers or storms, but for those that have we have seen cooler temperatures.
The rest of this evening we will continue to track the possibility of more storms developing, but they will be more isolated in nature. Temperatures will slowly fall into the middle 80′s through the evening before eventually falling back into the upper 70′s for our Friday morning. As for our Friday we will be watching for scattered storms to develop once again, so if you will be cleaning up outdoors make sure to bring the rain gear with you to help stay dry. Highs will be back into the lower 90′s with heat indices feeling like the triple digits at some points during the day. It’s also very important to remember to stay hydrated as you work outdoors in the heat to prevent heat exhaustion as well as the threat of heat stroke.
As we move into the weekend we will see scattered storm chances stick around for our Saturday as moisture continues to be brought in ahead of a disturbance. Highs will be back into the lower 90′s for both Saturday and Sunday with lows in the middle 70′s. We aren’t expecting a washout either day and in fact rain chances will be a little lower as we head into Sunday. If you are planning on being outside this weekend keep plenty of water nearby as well as the rain gear just in case we see some showers or storms move over your location.
Into next week signs are still pointing at the possibility of a cool front moving through the region, but a lot of questions remain to as how far south it is able to move. For now we could see temperatures back into the lower 80′s, which would be a welcomed sight in the cleanup effort. The more important forecast is what to expect over the next day or two and that will be hot afternoons with scattered storms possible into the afternoon.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.