Eye doctors help community with mobile eye care center

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - In the middle of recovery efforts, the last thing on anyone’s mind is going to doctor’s appointments.
However, many appointments like eye care appointments can be vital to our day-to-day.
Going to the doctor a week after Hurricane Laura made landfall might just seem impossible, but it doesn’t change the fact that people need to do so.
Four optometrists in Southwest Louisiana are coming together to run a mobile eye care clinic in Sulphur.
The mobile clinic has two examination rooms that allow doctors to provide services to the community that is in need during these difficult times.
“I’ve been in the desert for seven months, deployed with the National Guard and my prescription expired while I was gone. I wasn’t able to get contacts due to an expired prescription and I had an appointment set for Thursday of last week right as Laura was hitting so...and then the contacts that I had are just, they were gone,” said Brian Broussard.
After making a few phone calls, Broussard found out about the mobile eye care clinic and was able to get his contact lenses.
The optometrists are also providing emergency services and replacing broken glasses.
“It’s by appointment only and we are taking emergency calls. The telephone number is (337)607-9009. We’ll assess their situation see what they need and we’re fortunate that we have three additional doctors that are available on call to help.”
The doctors say eye care is essential right now as people work to rebuild their homes and try to get back to some sense of normalcy.
“It’s during those times that we’re outside cleaning up, working in our yard and that’s when we get things in our eyes and that sort of thing and those can be very painful.”
The doctors not only want to help our community but the people that are helping Southwest Louisiana.
“We appreciate so much all of the utility workers, the tree service peoples, all of the people that are not from here that are coming to lend a hand. So, we want to be available to help those guys and gals if they need anything at all.”
A helping hand that means so much in our communities time of need.
“I’m very grateful for him to be here and be able to give us this because without being able to see it’s pretty hard, pretty hard to go about your daily business.”
The mobile eye care clinic is open to everyone in SWLA and is located in front of the Vision Source in Sulphur.
They will ask for your insurance card and your driver’s license, but doctors say if for some reason you don’t have medical insurance and you have an urgent need, let them know because they want to help.
