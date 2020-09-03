Cotton Foundation brings infant essentials to Lake Area

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Families across the Lake Area have a lot to worry about right now. Water, electricity, where they’ll get their next hot meal, but mothers have an additional worry, getting diapers for their children. That’s why Cotton Foundation has set up a diaper drive to help families across the Lake Area.
Larissa Potiomkin, director of Cotton Foundation, says they traveled from Katy, Texas, hoping to take some of the burden off of Louisiana families impacted by Hurricane Laura.
“This is the little that we can do to give comfort and restore hope to families at this time.”
Over 65,000 diapers, wipes and water were ready to be distributed in Westlake on Thursday afternoon. Cars drove up, and volunteers packed their trunks with whatever they needed.
Jesse Davis, picked up supplies for her baby cousin. She says these items are essential.
“A baby can’t do nothing. They can’t defend for themselves, you have to do it for the baby. And so if it don’t have diapers, and if you keep the diaper on too long, it can have rashes. You run out of wipes, you can’t wipe the little baby. So it can be really bad.”
Ray Doran was in another line for food when he spotted the diaper drive, so he picked up a case of water and some diapers for his grandchildren.
He says he’s so happy to see our community and others from around the country coming together in Southwest Louisiana’s time of need.
“This is great. I mean, its just people helping people, you know. It’s nothing political at all. This is people helping people. It’s just human kindness. It’s our nature.”
Cotton Foundation expects to be back out next week giving out more diapers to families in need.
