CenterPoint Energy offers tips to avoid natural gas disruption during Hurricane Laura cleanup

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - CenterPoint Energy is offering some natural gas safety tips for customers that are cleaning up after Hurricane Laura so they can avoid natural gas leaks and service disruptions.
Before cleaning debris or digging on your property you should call 811, the nationwide Call Before You Dig number, to locate underground natural gas lines and other underground utility lines.
Be aware of where your natural gas meter is located. As debris is put out for heavy trash pickup, make sure it is placed away from the meter which might be located near the curb. If debris is near a gas meter, the mechanized equipment used by trash collectors could pull up the meter, damaging it and causing a potentially hazardous situation. If this happens, leave the area immediately and call CenterPoint Energy at 888-876-5786.
Be alert for the smell of natural gas. If you smell gas, leave the area immediately on foot and tell others to leave, too.
If you smell gas, do not turn the lights on or off, smoke, strike a match, use a cell phone, or operate anything that might cause a spark, including a flashlight or a generator.
Do not attempt to turn natural gas valves on or off. Once safely away from the area, call 888-876-5786 and CenterPoint Energy will send a trained service technician.
If your home was flooded, call a licensed plumber or gas appliance technician to inspect your appliances and gas piping to make sure they are in good operating condition before calling CenterPoint Energy to reconnect service. This includes outdoor gas appliances including pool heaters, gas grills and gas lights.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.