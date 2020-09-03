CenterPoint Energy committing $350,000 to Hurricane Laura recovery

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - CenterPoint Energy announced today, September 3, that its charitable foundation has committed $350,000 to nonprofits leading Hurricane Laura recovery efforts, as well as an employee relief fund to support its impacted colleagues.
CenterPoint Energy’s commitment will include $150,000 in contributions to the following organizations:
Louisiana: Lake Charles area
· American Red Cross of Lake Charles – $45,000
· United Way of Southwest Louisiana – $45,000
· United Way of Acadiana – $10,000
· The Salvation Army of Lake Charles – $10,000
Louisiana: Shreveport/Ruston area
· United Way of Northeast Louisiana – $10,000
· Rolling Hills Ministries – $10,000
Texas: Beaumont/Orange County
· American Red Cross of Beaumont – $15,000
· The Salvation Army of Beaumont – $5,000
CenterPoint’s commitment will also include up to $200,000 in matching gifts from the CenterPoint Energy Foundation to its employee relief fund.
CenterPoint employees can make donations to the fund, which will be matched, $2 for every $1, up to a total of $200,000.
“The safety and well-being of our employees, customers and communities impacted by Hurricane Laura remain our top priorities,” said Scott Doyle, Executive Vice President, Natural Gas. “Through the CenterPoint Energy Foundation’s contributions to local nonprofit organizations and our employee relief fund, we hope to alleviate some of the financial burden placed on those recovering from the storm’s devastation. Our thoughts are with CenterPoint Energy’s employees and customers who were directly affected by the storm.”
