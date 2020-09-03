Calcasieu offers transportation to those still wishing to evacuate

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With Calcasieu Parish still under a mandatory evacuation, for the next seven days, officials are providing transportation to residents wishing to leave.
Residents wanting to evacuate can call 911. Transportation will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
They will be transported out of Calcasieu at Chennault International Aiport, where a 24-hour comfort station will be set up beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The comfort station will provide air conditioning, water and food for those who arrive outside of operational hours.
Earlier this week, Beauregard Parish announced a similar operation for residents wishing to leave Beauregard.
