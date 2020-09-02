Westlake residents return to damaged homes

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - Fallen trees and power lines litter neighborhood roads and homes are missing parts of their roof, causing those who stayed through Hurricane Laura to lean on prayer.
“I was hoping that the tree don’t fall on our house because we got a big ole tree over our house and when the storm was coming I was like, oh lord please be with me tonight.”
But those who evacuated are now returning home to find their neighborhood in shambles.
“Didn’t really recognize much. Like I knew where I was at, but it didn’t look like home. Kind of prepared myself coming in, but you can’t prepare yourself for what you see.”
As the cleanup efforts begin the sound of chainsaws fill the air while bulldozers work to clear fallen trees. A moment in time that many are still struggling to grasp.
“It’s mind blowing man. Anybody that’s called me that’s not here, I just basically, you can’t really explain how bad it is until you see it. It’s really a sad situation.”
With the electricity still out, generators are now a common sight but Jarrett Overmyer is determined to build a brighter future.
“Pick each other back up, rebuild, come back better. So, I’m here at my house now trying to get it straight to where my family can come back. Luckily all I had was a broken window. I feel bad given the rest of my neighborhood, but somehow I got lucky.”
