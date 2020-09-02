Westlake family flies American flag in yard amid damage from Laura

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - Westlake residents are surrounded with the reminders of Hurricane Laura’s fury, but some are trying to lift their neighbors spirits.
One family is trying to remind those in the community that they will overcome this together by planting a symbol in the middle of their front yard amid the fallen trees.
“The flag is a very big part of I guess you can say our beliefs or are heritage,” says Alma Ogleby.
In fact, planting the flag was one of the first things the Oglesbys did upon their return.
“My husband is a true believer in the American flag and what it stands for in this country and that was one of the first things he wanted to get back up.”
The Oglebys did take on some water and a portion of their roof was ripped off during the storm.
They’re now airing the back of their house out, but all they’re truly concerned about is their neighbors and their loved ones.
“I really can’t describe the hurt that I feel for these people.”
It’s a hurt that Alma hopes the flag, and what it symbolizes, will help heal.
“I don’t have half the damage that some of them have, like my granddaughter losing their home, and some of the others do around here that have the trees in their homes and things like that. It’s a blessing. We consider ourselves blessed.”
