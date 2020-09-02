Walmart Foundation donates $1 million to SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -
Contributions continue to pour into Southwest Louisiana as part of the restoration efforts.
Southern hospitality has been a big theme in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, with people giving time, resources, and money to the community.
In preparation for Hurricane Laura, The Community Foundation for Southwest Louisiana set up a relief fund, to which people from all over the country have donated.
Added to the list of contributors is Walmart with a million-dollar donation.
“Our largest gift so far is from the Walmart Foundation for $1 million,” said Sara Judson, CEO of The Community Foundation of SWLA.
“To see the great need here, and the big hearts of so many people that are volunteering, and helping, our role is connecting people who care with causes that matter, and clearly this is a cause that matters for us right now.”
Walmart Store Manager Len Lemelle added, “it means a lot to us to be able to give back to the community. This was a nationwide effort from the home office. They had boots on the ground on the second day to assess the damage, and they sent help from all over the state, including Texas, to help us out, to get back open and help the community out.”
Kimberly Dellafosse, Lake Charles assistant city administrator, says this donation will greatly benefit the impacted citizens.
“The contribution from the Walmart Foundation is very significant. It’s significant because people in this city and this parish are in need. And so anytime we have those community partners that are willing to step up in the time of need, we are grateful.”
This is just one of the many examples of why Southwest Louisiana will never be forgotten.
“We are a resilient community, and we know that we will use this contribution, plus the many others that I’m sure we will receive to bounce back and be the strong SWLA that we’ve always been.”
