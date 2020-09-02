USPS resumes operations at Fort Polk and Dry Creek

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The United States Postal Service has announced that it will be resuming operations at their Fort Polk and Dry Creek offices, but operations at Eastside Station will be temporarily suspended.
The new delivery and retail services will go into effect on Thursday September 3, 2020.
Fort Polk Station: 6180 University Pkwy., Fort Polk, La. 71459
Mon. - Fri. 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Sat. 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Dry Creek Post Office: 8243 Hwy. 113, Dry Creek, La. 70637
Mon. - Fri. 8:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Sat. 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Also effective Thursday, September 3, 2020, retail and delivery operations at the following Post Office are temporarily suspended:
Lake Charles Eastside Station: 950 Main St., Lake Charles, La. 70615
Both retail and delivery services for the Lake Charles Eastside Station are being offered at the alternate location below:
LAKE CHARLES MAIN POST OFFICE: 921 Moss St., Lake Charles, La. 70601
Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sat. 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.