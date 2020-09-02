Sulphur residents who rode out the storm, speak on the damage

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - When you drive through the streets of Sulphur, you hear generators, chainsaws, and people picking up the pieces of their homes from their front yards and the streets. Crews are also seen trying to restore power as soon as possible
“It was worse than what I thought it was. People said it was gonna be worse than Rita. Walking around I think it is,” says Brandon Vincent, a Sulphur resident.
Vincent and his family decided to stay at their homes in Sulphur to weather Hurricane Laura.
When asked what it was like, he replied, “Horrible. I opened up the doors a few times. I actually had a rope tied around my waist and they turned around and was hanging on to me so I didn’t fly away.”
Driving through the streets, damage is everywhere.
“This is my grandparents’ house behind me. We got trees everywhere. Ten to twelve trees down. My parents live about half a mile down the road. You couldn’t even walk in their backyard because they had trees from other peoples yard. It’s just everywhere.”
Although you see crews working 24/7, around the clock, to restore power back to the city and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, it could be weeks before things are fully restored.
