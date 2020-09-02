Sulphur receives 18-wheeler full of donations from North Carolina

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Today, one woman who has ties to Southwest Louisiana traveled with a truck full of donations from North Carolina.
After Hurricane Laura impacted Southwest Louisiana, communities across the country have been donating items.
The City of Sulphur courtroom has a makeshift donation drop-off where food and water is currently being stored from a an 18-wheeler full of donated items from North Carolina.
“Saturday morning about 9 o clock I was sitting there and thinking about what can I do? I feel like the lord laid it on my heart. What can I do to help,” said Tammy Mosteller. “I’ve got family down here and these are wonderful people.”
Mosteller, who used to live in Sulphur, wanted to help her community after the storm.
She got together with 2,200 other Rotarians in Western North Carolina and her church.
She says the word quickly got out, “within four hours, we already had donations rolling in.”
Cases of water, chainsaws, non-perishable foods, and more were donated.
The company her husband works for, Brooks-DeHart furniture express, donated the 18-wheeler to transport it 900 miles to Sulphur.
From her time here, Mosteller says she knows how much this community cares for one another, especially after something as catastrophic as a hurricane.
“People who have nothing are out trying to help people who have nothing. Southwest Louisiana has a heart like I’ve never seen.”
From there, the donated items will be taken to other distribution centers across the city.
