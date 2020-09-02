Sept. 2 updates for Lake Charles residents

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles has announced new updates and advisories for residents on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.
Debris/Garbage: As of today, citizens can drop off spoiled goods at the following locations between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
· Grace & Medora Park, 2720 Medora St.
· Henry Heights Recreation Center, 801 East School St.
· Weaver Park Ballfields, 4436 Weaver Rd.
These sites only accept spoiled goods, and the National Guard will be assisting with this effort.
The City anticipates resuming normal collection routes on Monday, September 7.
Contractors are expected to begin roadside debris collection by the end of the week. Residents should place debris as close to the roadside as possible without placing it in the roadway or ditches, because contractors cannot go onto private property to collect debris.
Vegetative debris, such as tree limbs, should be separated from other construction and demolition debris.
White goods, such as refrigerators and freezers, should be emptied out and secured shut before being placed roadside. White goods should also be separated from other debris.
Debris removal contractors will not collect bagged household garbage. These items should be placed in a residential garbage can and placed roadside on normal collection days, beginning Monday, September 7.
Contractors will make multiple passes throughout Lake Charles in the coming weeks.
Water Service: As water pressure continues to rise throughout Lake Charles, citizens are asked to conserve water, and use it only to complete essential tasks.
A boil advisory remains in place until further notice.
Residents are asked to call 491-1442 to report water leaks and broken lines between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Curfew: A parish-wide dusk until dawn curfew remains in effect (7 p.m. to 6 a.m.)
Traffic Safety: All intersections should be treated as 4-way stops.
Motorists are urged to use extreme caution when traveling through the city, and they are asked to proceed with reduced speeds as there are still downed power lines and multiple recovery crews in the roadways.
Burn Ban: The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal has a parish-wide burn ban in place as of 8 a.m. on Monday, August 31. It will remain in effect until further notice.
Price Gouging: Once a state of emergency is declared, a ban on price gouging takes effect.
If you suspect price gouging, contact Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Consumer Protection Section at 800-351-4889. When calling, be sure to include the name and address of the merchant as well as the price and receipt of the item or service.
Hiring a Contractor: Residents are urged to use caution when hiring contractor for services. Before securing services, be sure to check the businesses profile at www.BBB.org.
Ask for references and ask for multiple quotes. Request proof of licensure and liability insurance, and never pay in full up front.
Get all quotes in writing and stagger your payments so your final payment is not due until the work is complete.
If you suspect fraudulent activity on the part of a contractor or other vendor, contact the Better Business Bureau of Southwest Louisiana at 337-478-6253 or call the National Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721.
Connect: The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has launched “Connect,” a way for families to locate loved ones who evacuated from Hurricane Laura to state-provided hotel rooms.
The number to call is 225-342-2727, or families can fill out a form online by visiting http://www.dcfs.louisiana.gov/form/dcfs-connect.
