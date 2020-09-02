Sen. Kennedy tours Laura damage in SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Sen. John Kennedy spent Tuesday touring damage from Hurricane Laura in multiple parishes.
Kennedy started the day in Rapides, before continuing through Vernon, Beauregard and Calcasieu.
“I’ve been meeting heroes all day,” Kennedy said. And some of them are right behind me. Michael Boyer, Tommy Senegal, they put all this together. Everybody here is volunteers. They’re feeding people who are hungry, and some of whom are still in shock.”
In the parking lot of Nina P’s, where hundreds of people a day are being fed, Kennedy visited with volunteers who were filling plates with barbecue and the fixings.
“We in Louisiana, we’re about to show the rest of the world what it’s like to be a Louisianan and an American,” the senator said. “We understand that failure’s not getting knocked down, failure’s not getting up. We’ll stand back up. And it’s my job as a U.S. Senator is to make sure we have the resources to do it.”
Kennedy said he’s working on getting relief for the area.
“I got a commitment from the president to get every single parish added, not just for help for state and local government, for individual help,” Kennedy said. “Because a lot of our people have insurance, but the insurance isn’t going to cover everything, and a lot of people don’t have insurance.”
“We’re going to get the help we need. You can write that down and take it home to mama.”
“I’m not an expert at too many things, maybe nothing. But I know how to raise hell, OK? And if we don’t get the help we need, we’re going to have a second hurricane, only this time it’s going to be in Washington, D.C.”
He also shared some words of hope for suffering residents.
“Unlike some other states, we all in Louisiana understand that everybody counts, and we’re going to do it together,” Kennedy said. “There’s going to be times where you want to give up. Don’t. You’ve just got to take it one day at a time. You’ve got to get up every day, you’ve got to put one foot down, and then put another foot down. And you’re not going to be alone. You’re not going to be alone.”
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.