Local couple rides out Hurricane Laura in closet

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -A simple bedroom closet became a safe house for Gill Manuel and his wife Brenda as the two of them were unable to evacuate.
“We had really no chance to leave because all of the motels were already booked, but we stayed in the closet with our rosary and we heard all the noises, but thank God we were saved.”
Huddling on the closet floor the Manuels spent the night praying that their house would be spared from falling trees.
“We thought the tree was hitting the house because of the vibrations. The whole house shook, but it was the big oak trees behind my house hitting the ground. The wind was coming from the east and the trees blew west. Fell on the west side and it literally shook the whole ground and we thought well, that’s it.”
Now, as a precaution, the tree closest to their home is coming down with the help of Todd Gossnell, who’s tree cutting services have been helping with hurricane aftermath for 31 years.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.