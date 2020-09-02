Local contractor reacts to Hurricane Laura

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Businesses are beginning to reopen in Sulphur as the community begins to get a grip on the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
Cody Stroud, with Triad Electric and Controls, was born a few hours north of Sulphur, but has called the Lake Charles area home since he played quarterback at McNeese State University.
He and his family left before Laura’s arrival, and were shocked at what they saw upon his return.
“Definitely eye opening. You don’t really grasp how bad it was until you put you’re eyes on it.”
Luckily the Triad Electric and Controls Lake Charles Office didn’t suffer too much damage.
“If you look down the fence line there is some fence line that’s bent but other than that we we’re pretty lucky. If you look off in the distance however, our neighbors weren’t so lucky.”
While he is sad to see his community in pieces he believes both Triad and other contractor’s business will pick up in the months ahead.
“You know as catastrophic as it is to a lot of businesses, and homes, people and the economy, it is going to help contractors. As much as I hate to say that, it is going to help and the good thing is that we have a lot of contractors locally to help in the rebuilding process.”
More people are already coming in the door as plants and refineries look to rev up again.
“We have gotten a lot of calls in the last few days. Some are just ’we need you to come out and access our facility and to let us know what our needs are.’ Some know what their needs are, have already accessed and are just looking for man power.”
