KPLC removes damaged tower from studio

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Work continues at the KPLC tower in downtown Lake Charles.
And while - like all storm recovery - we wish it was faster, major progress has been made.
It’s has been more than 65 years since the tower went up and KPLC first hit the airwaves.
While the structure has been reinforced since it was installed, Hurricane Laura proved too strong.
A week ago, the tower toppled and crashed into the 7News studio, which was evacuated earlier that day.
While our team coverage continues with the help of our Gray Television sister stations across the state, crews went to work quickly to stabilize and remove the fallen tower.
”So within twenty hours of the hurricane hitting we already had crews mobilized coming here.”
A days long process, a major portion of the structure was lifted off the KPLC building and placed along Division Street, exposing a gaping hole in to the roof of the 7News studio.
”We won’t be in the studio for quite some time. That’s gonna be a complete remodel, we’ll have to gut it and do some structural work there.”
Then, crews cut away hanging pieces of metal.
”This is the first step in being able to get back to on television,” Ware said. “Our broadcast towers are fine, we just need to be able to get (the signal) out of our building so that we can re-establish a signal and start getting back to broadcasting on television in addition to our digital platforms.”
Again, there’s more work to be done to restore our KPLC signal, but we are working to rebuild while continuing to be At Your Service.
