A hot meal goes a long way in area devastated by Hurricane Laura

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Salvation Army is one of several organizations coming together to feed the community in Southwest Louisiana.
Just Tuesday alone, the Salvation Army has 18 locations across Southwest Louisiana, where a cold drink and a hot meal are hard to come by in the days after Hurricane Rita.
“It’s amazing because you can drive around literally for hours trying to find somewhere just to buy a bottle of water.”
But the Salvation Army is stepping up to put food in the hands of so many Louisianians who need it. A simple sandwich, beans, and some fruit cocktail really do go a long way.
“It means a lot especially when you’re getting off of these roofs and tarping all these houses and you’re sweating and everyone is really working hard trying to get the city back and it means a lot to be able to get a plate of food and a cold drink.”
So many volunteers have put their lives on hold to help the local Salvation Army branch.
Volunteers like Novice Adams cook food for about 5,000 people each day.
“Hopefully, by the end of the week our meal count will go up and we’ll do what we gotta do.”
The Salvation Army’s slogan is “Doing the Most Good.” Not only when times are good but also when they’re the most difficult.
“I have a heart to help people. I love people. Jesus Christ gave his life on the cross for me so the least I could do. I’m retired, and I can go and do, so that’s what I do.”
