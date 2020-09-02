Help for those who lost their wedding dress to Hurricane Laura

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Hurricane Laura affected many homes in Southwest Louisiana.
Some of those homes may have even had wedding dresses that brides were saving for the big day.
Planning a wedding can be difficult, especially if a natural disaster such as Hurricane Laura takes you back to square one.
If Hurricane Laura left you without a dress, a non-profit organization is here to help.
Celeste Delcambre remembers trying on her dress for the first time.
”I was speechless. It was kind of like a sleeve dress with lace. I had seen it online that she had at the store and so when we went, it was just it was the perfect dress.”
Delcambre bought hers at Vows by Victoria in Lake Charles, where is was destroyed by Hurricane Laura.
”You can see the wedding dresses in the roof and it was just horrible. I couldn’t imagine that happening to me as a business and I know she’s worked very hard for all her stores.”
With $600, owner Victoria Huber started her business, rebuilt from Hurricane Rita, and - fifteen years later - has another hurricane to overcome.
So do brides who lost their dresses during Hurricane Laura.
But, the non-profit organization, Brides Across America, wants to help.
”We’re good problem solvers. A bride that has lost her dress or she doesn’t know where to go for a dress and her circumstance, we’ll take it on a one-to-one basis.”
It’s who they are, Terry Brumley says. A charity with a heart for brides.
”It’s just like helping heroes and in this situation, it’s a tragedy and there’s a lot of brides out there that probably at this point feel that their dream isn’t going to be fulfilled and she wants to make miracles happen and dreams come true. When we do good, it makes our day.”
The organization helps brides in military, first responders, and front line healthcare workers.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.