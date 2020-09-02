FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat and humidity stick around for Thursday, higher rain chances towards the weekend

As we move through the evening, much like the last couple we can expect rain chances to remain low with only a small chance possible. Temperatures will be slowly falling back as we loose the daytime heating with middle 80′s through the early to middle portion of the evening. Overnight we can expect lows to once again be back into the middle and upper 70′s for Southwest Louisiana with a little more in the way of cloud cover building in as we approach Thursday morning. Thursday will be another warm afternoon as highs look to reach the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. There will be a few more clouds around for the afternoon and that will help to at least provide a little more shade, instead of sunshine just beating down all the time. Again if you will be outdoors make sure to stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks to avoid the chance of a heat stroke.