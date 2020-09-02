FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat and humidity stick around for Thursday, higher rain chances towards the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s another hot and humid afternoon out there for those cleaning up as we have another heat advisory in place until 7 p.m. this evening. Temperatures are back into the lower 90′s and it’s feeling more like the triple digits, if you are outside cleaning up make sure to drink plenty of water to help stay hydrated.
As we move through the evening, much like the last couple we can expect rain chances to remain low with only a small chance possible. Temperatures will be slowly falling back as we loose the daytime heating with middle 80′s through the early to middle portion of the evening. Overnight we can expect lows to once again be back into the middle and upper 70′s for Southwest Louisiana with a little more in the way of cloud cover building in as we approach Thursday morning. Thursday will be another warm afternoon as highs look to reach the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. There will be a few more clouds around for the afternoon and that will help to at least provide a little more shade, instead of sunshine just beating down all the time. Again if you will be outdoors make sure to stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks to avoid the chance of a heat stroke.
Through the rest of the week and into the weekend we can expect temperatures to remain steady with lows in the middle 70′s and highs reaching the lower 90′s each afternoon. Rain chances remain low through Friday with a little better chance of some isolated storms popping up as we move into Saturday as well as Sunday. We won’t be dealing with widespread rainfall at any point, but some tropical downpours will be possible.
Rain chances look to stay steady through the beginning of next week as we will be watching for the possibility of a cold front to swing through the region during the middle of next week. Some models show a nice temperature drop into the middle of next week, which will be a welcome sight as people continue to clean up. Rain chances will be a little higher, so we may have to dodge a few showers or storms from time to time. For now keep plenty of water nearby to help stay cool and hydrated as you are out in the heat.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
