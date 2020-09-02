FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another dry day for cleanup; some heat relief on the way next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In the short term, I have no better news for you when it comes to the oppressive heat and humidity that again has our area under a Heat Advisory for today. At least we get another dry day though for recovery and restoration efforts as tarps continue to go on roofs throughout Southwest Louisiana on those homes that were not destroyed. Temperatures heat up quickly into the 90s again by this afternoon with feels like temperatures around 105.
Storms hold off to our north today as a disturbance moves across the Ark-La-Tex region today bringing showers and storms to parts of East Texas and northwestern Louisiana. Here in Southwest Louisiana, we get a mix of clouds and sunshine with a nice sea breeze returning to help out slightly with heat, but the sea breeze between 10 and 15 mph won’t help quite as much for our northern parishes farthest from the coast.
Similar weather continues into Friday with lots of sunshine, rain chances holding off and the heat and humidity combo resulting in afternoon heat indices ranging from 102 to 106. If you’re planning to head into Southwest Louisiana over the weekend, a few widely scattered afternoon thunderstorms will begin to return to the forecast with a weak front stalling over the Gulf Coast. This front will eventually fizzle out, but another stronger front is on the way by the middle of next week.
This stronger front will push into the state by next Wednesday, dropping humidity and bringing a shot of cooler temperatures with morning lows in the 60s and highs in the lower 80s next Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The tropics are busy but nothing heading toward the U.S. with Nana moving into Central America and Omar remained out to sea in the Atlantic. That’s all we’ll say about those storms.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.