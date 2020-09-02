FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another dry day for cleanup; some heat relief on the way next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In the short term, I have no better news for you when it comes to the oppressive heat and humidity that again has our area under a Heat Advisory for today. At least we get another dry day though for recovery and restoration efforts as tarps continue to go on roofs throughout Southwest Louisiana on those homes that were not destroyed. Temperatures heat up quickly into the 90s again by this afternoon with feels like temperatures around 105.