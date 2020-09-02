Entergy gives update on power restoration, La Fire Marshall gives tips on generator safety

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - By now, everyone knows it will be a long recovery for Southwest Louisiana.
Today, local mayors and state senators along with Entergy’s president gave an update on the current power situation.
”Hurricane Laura cripples our electric system. The task of rebuilding will be as difficult and as challenging as any we’ve ever faced,” said in an urgent tone by Louisiana’s Entergy President Phillip May.
“The level of damage and devastation we’ve seen is unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. This in fact is not a restoration, it’s a rebuild.”
He along with local mayors and state senators convening in Sulphur this afternoon to give an update on the progress to restore power to the city.
“We need our customers to understand that it’s going to be about two to three weeks for us to restore power to this area.
More than 8,600 workers from 29 states are all here to help get the lights back on in Southwest Louisiana.
“A few years ago, we completed the Lake Charles transmission project. That was an ambitious project. It runs a twenty-five mile loop across the city. To put in perspective, we essentially have to build five of those in order to restore power to this area.”
As the clean up process continues some roadways are still riddled with debris, telephone poles and traffic lights.
Entergy officials say one of their biggest priorities is restoring power to traffic signals so that it can ease confusion at four way stops.
And as the community finds alternatives to bring some sort of power to their homes, Louisiana State Fire Marshall Butch Browning provides life saving tips for at-home generators, after eight deaths were reported across the area.
“Your utility shed should not have a generator in it. You should keep it about twenty-feet away. Finally never refill it when it’s hot. When it’s time to refuel, turn it off allow it to cool and then refill,” he advises.
As for Entergy, the company also says utility bills will reflect the current outages and and they have a hotline set up for anyone that may have issues paying their bill. They can call 1-800-368-3749.
