Electrical crews take precautions while restoring power

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Throughout Southwest Louisiana, you can see crews working to restore power.
As you can see, this crew has traveled all the way from Cocoa Beach, Florida.
They just got done working on these power lines, along this street here, making sure everything is safe.
They are also taking extra precautions because with so many crews here, they are going down and marking off certain territories.
So, each company, each crew is going to care for an “X” amount of miles lines, making sure they are the ones responsible for it.
The precautions are in place so if down the line where another crew, another service company, the line becomes hot they will not have any injuries and no deaths either.
Because of these electrical wires, with thousands of volts running through them, it is a dangerous job.
They mark the lines with green flags to show they are working on these lines and precautions are being taken to not just keep their crew safe, but others as well.
The communication between these crews has become key as there are so many companies out of so many areas that need to work together to get power back as soon as possible.
