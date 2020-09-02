Kidd now double murder suspect in killings of Iowa couple

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Scot M. Kidd now faces two counts of 1st-degree murder.
Kidd had been called a person of interest, but on Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office announced that he was being arrested for murder. He is being held without bond.
Detectives were dispatched to a home on Thompson Avenue at approximately 7 a.m. in reference to Joan O’Brien, 73, and Zoren O’Brien, 81, being deceased inside their home on Saturday, August 29, according to CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent.
During their investigation, detectives learned Scot M. Kidd, 36, of Kinder, a longtime acquaintance of the victims, was possibly responsible for the deaths, according to Vincent.
Kidd was arrested the following day on unrelated charges in Eunice, and he was transported to the Calcasieu Correctional Center, where he is still being held, according to Vincent.
Earlier today, September 2, after further investigation, detectives issued a warrant signed by Judge David Ritchie, for Kidd to be held with no bond for 2 counts of 1st-degree murder, according to Vincent.
The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Police Department and Louisiana State Police assisted the CPSO.
The Calcasieu Coroner will determine cause of death.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Detective Travis Mier is the lead investigator.
