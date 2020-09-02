Cameron Parish residents ponder the future of Hurricane Laura’s “War Zone”

CAMERON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Cameron residents are slowly starting to come back to see what’s left of their homes. Their small coastal community was decimated by Laura and some doubt if they will rebuild.
There isn’t much between the Gulf of Mexico and Cameron Louisiana to take away the power of a category 4 hurricane and the devastation from Laura is overwhelming.
Nora Smith is one of the dozens of residents who have little left after Laura plowed ashore last week.
“Nothing a few blocks,” Smith said.
Smith says her heartaches from what Laura has done to Cameron, and for others, the losses are even more severe.
Greg Gachassin lost a 300-room lodging facility and a 12,000 square-foot restaurant called Cameron’s Landing, which had just opened last month.
“This was the first real restaurant and bar. We were open 24 days and it’s totally destroyed,” Gachassin said.
He has taken a huge financial hit but he is committed to an area he’s grown to love.
“We’ve already begun constructing an RV park will have temporary power that we’re going to make our own water,” he said.
Others say, they will return as well to a town that has changed forever, once again.
“It was a good community I don’t care about the house. It’s about all the people we grew up with. It’s all gone,” said James Boudreaux.
When it comes to rebuilding, Nora Smith isn’t sure she can come back.
“I was hoping it would do like Marco and dissipate, it is sickening,” Smith said.
She says, for now, she’ll live on her father’s shrimp boat, as she and other Cameron residents try and figure out their next move after Hurricane Laura’s massive devastation.
After Hurricanes Audrey, Rita and Ike, Cameron’s population had dropped from several thousand residents down to around 400. Now, after Laura, many say Cameron will lose even more of its people.
